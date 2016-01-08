TREASURIES-Yields little changed after U.S. jobs data on safety bids

* U.S. employers add 292,000 jobs in December

* Average hourly earnings muted

* Concerns over global growth persist

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday following an initial yield rise after data showing a December surge in U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a lack of wage gains, while continued safety bids also kept yields from climbing.

Labor Department data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by a larger-than-expected 292,000 last month. The unemployment rate held steady at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent even as more people entered the labor force, a sign of confidence in the job market.

Yields initially soared after the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a session high of 2.225 percent.

They quickly dipped lower, with analysts citing muted average hourly earnings data suggesting inflation remained below the Federal Reserve’s target. In addition, analysts said that worries over global growth lingered, helping push safe-haven Treasury yields lower.

“The average hourly earnings pushes rate hikes back at the margin, but the payrolls number pushes them forward, so the market is putting those two elements together and concluding that the message is pretty neutral,” said David Keeble, head of U.S. rates strategies at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New York.

Projections from Fed policymakers last month indicated they expect four interest rate hikes this year. Minutes from the December meeting released this week, however, showed that some voiced concerns that inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels.

While Chinese stocks recovered after a turbulent start to 2016 and the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes rebounded from their worst-ever four-day start to a year, analysts said safety bids for Treasuries prevented a significant rise in yields.

“There’s a general flight to safety,” said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

Market panic on Thursday had pushed 10-year yields to 2.119 percent, their lowest in 10 weeks.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 2.147 percent on Friday, from 2.153 percent late Thursday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 7/32 in price to yield 2.937 percent, from 2.926 percent late Thursday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was up 0.4 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)