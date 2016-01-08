TREASURIES-Yields fall on safety bids in wake of U.S. jobs data

* U.S. employers add 292,000 jobs in December

* Average hourly earnings muted

* Concerns over global growth persist

* 10-yr yield hits over 10-wk low (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday, with short- and medium-term yields hitting multi-week lows, on safety bids and after data showing a December surge in U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a lack of wage gains.

Labor Department data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by a larger-than-expected 292,000 last month. Yields initially soared after the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a session high of 2.225 percent.

They quickly dipped, with analysts citing muted average hourly earnings data suggesting inflation remained below the Federal Reserve’s target. In addition, analysts said that worries over global growth lingered, helping push safe-haven Treasury yields lower.

“None of the additional labor market items, such as hours worked or average hourly earnings, rose along with payrolls,” said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. “That just doesn’t make the Fed’s equation work very quickly, which is jobs plus wage pressures equal inflation.”

Benchmark 10-year yields hit a more than 10-week low of 2.112 percent in late afternoon trading. U.S. two-year yields hit a nearly one-month low of 0.932 percent, while three-year yields hit a more than three-week low of 1.179 percent. U.S. seven-year yields hit a more than two-month low of 1.899 percent, while five-year yields hit a nearly one-month low of 1.560 percent.

Projections from Fed policymakers last month indicated they expect four interest rate hikes this year.

While Chinese stocks recovered after a turbulent start to 2016, the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes turned negative after initial gains, and analysts said safety bids for Treasuries pushed yields lower.

“There’s a general flight to safety,” said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.116 percent on Friday, from 2.153 percent late Thursday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were up 13/32 in price to yield 2.906 percent, from 2.926 percent late Thursday.

For the week, 10-, 7-, and 3-year yields were set to post their biggest weekly declines since early October 2015, while five-year yields were set to post their biggest weekly decline since Sept. 2013.

U.S two-year yields were on track for their biggest yield decline since early Oct. 2014, while 30-year yields were on track for their first decline in four weeks.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.84 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)