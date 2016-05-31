TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields rise broadly after strong consumer spending data

* U.S. consumer spending rises in April

* Chicago PMI and U.S. consumer confidence fall, but yields hold gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose across the board on Tuesday, with that of short-dated notes rising to their highest in more than two months, after upbeat consumer spending data reinforced expectations of interest rate hikes in the next few months.

Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which tend to be sensitive to the outlook for interest rates, rose to 0.938 percent, their strongest level since mid-March. The long-end of the curve also advanced, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes advancing to a one-month peak.

U.S. Treasury yields had been on an uptrend since Friday when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said gradual U.S. interest rate increases would be appropriate if the economy improves further and the labor market tightens.

“Market pricing for upcoming rate hikes is certainly being supported by the stronger April personal income and spending numbers this morning,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“If the Fed is really data-dependent and looking at growth momentum, these numbers would do very well for GDP (gross domestic product) tracking and that’s helping push yields higher.”

Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. consumer spending in April posted its biggest increase in more than six years, while inflation rose steadily.

U.S. Midwest business activity as measured by the Chicago PMI contracted in April, but this report has been highly erratic this year. Meanwhile, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence data showed the main index weakened in May, but there were positive aspects such as a rise in the U.S. jobs index and an increase in inflation expectations.

Overall, the weaker-than-expected headline numbers for both the Chicago PMI and U.S. consumer confidence data hardly made a dent on yields.

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.879 percent, from 1.854 percent last Friday. U.S. 10-year yields rose as high as 1.89 percent, their highest since late April.

Two-year notes were down 2/32 in price, with a yield of 0.922 percent, compared with 0.915 percent late on Friday. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, fell 7/32, yielding 1.405 percent, up from 1.391 percent on Friday.

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, moved to price in a 26 percent chance of a June rate hike on Tuesday, up from 19 percent more than a week ago. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)