TREASURIES-U.S. short-dated yields rise as focus shifts to payrolls

(Recasts with yields reversing earlier losses; adds comment; updates prices)

* Better-than-expected U.S. factory data pushes yields higher

* Fed's Beige Book an overall positive for yields

* Focus on upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury short-dated debt yields edged higher on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street's recovery following more upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and a Federal Reserve report that showed a rise in inflation and an improving labor market.

U.S. two- and five-year note yields, which move inversely to prices, earlier slid to their lowest level since mid-May, as weak economic data out of China and worries about Britain possibly leaving the European Union stoked concerns about global growth. But by the afternoon, yields on the short end inched higher.

Short-term yields rose after the Institute of Supply Management reported a rise in its index of U.S. manufacturing activity, with a reading of 51.3 for May, and gained further after the Fed's Beige Book economic report indicated that inflation pressures grew slightly across most of the United States from April to mid-May. The Fed also said that employment grew modestly since the last report.

"The market has flattened a bit following the (Beige Book) report with the front-end selling off on the margin," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "We'll argue the wage headlines might be getting undue focus in the context of the overall benign tone of the release."

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, moved to price in a 23 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike after the Beige Book, and a 59 percent chance of a July rate increase.

"We will stick with our September call, but acknowledge that the risk of a July move has increased," said Marvin Loh, global market strategist, at BNY Mellon in Boston. "June does not fit into our thinking at the moment, mainly because data remains mixed in our assessment."

Overall, analysts said there is caution ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show that 162,000 jobs were created in May, according to a Reuters poll.

In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 2/32 for a yield of 1.840 percent, from 1.849 percent late Tuesday. The 10-year yields earlier fell to 1.804 percent, their weakest level since mid-May.

Treasury prices were supported initially by opinion polls showing a greater chance of a vote on June 23 for Britain to leave the EU, as well as data showing China's factory activity gauge expanded just marginally in May.

Two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding 0.902 percent , compared with 0.883 percent late Tuesday. U.S. five-year notes were down 3/32, yielding 1.384 percent , up from Tuesday's 1.377 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)