TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields tumble after disappointing jobs data

* U.S. 2-, 10-year note yields fall to two-week lows

* U.S. 30-year bond yields drops to 6-week low

* June, July rate-hike odds drop sharply

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields plunged on Friday after data showed the world’s largest economy created the fewest jobs in more than five years in May, quashing hopes the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this summer.

U.S two-year note yields, the maturity most sensitive to Fed rate-hike expectations, dropped to two-week lows, as did benchmark 10-year note yields. U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to their lowest since mid-April.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by only 38,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since September 2010. The government said the month-long Verizon strike had depressed employment growth by 34,000 jobs. Employers hired 59,000 fewer workers in March and April.

“It’s a fairly disastrous payroll report. This puts the nail in the June coffin (for rate hikes), June’s definitely off the table,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“The Fed will definitely want to see a cleaner read on payrolls before taking rates higher again. This will weigh on July odds, and odds across the curve.”

Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group’s FedWatch, moved to price in a 6 percent perceived chance of a June rate hike after the U.S. jobs report, from 21 percent late Thursday. A July rate increase has a 42 percent chance on Friday, from 58 percent the day before.

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 24/32 in price for a yield of 1.729 percent, from 1.805 percent late on Thursday. Ten-year yields hit a two-week low of 1.732 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds rose 31/32 in price, yielding 2.540 percent, from 2.583 percent on Thursday. Earlier, 30-year yields slid to 2.539 percent, a six-week trough.

Two-year notes were up 6/32 in price, with a yield of 0.795 percent, compared with 0.895 percent late on Thursday. U.S. five-year notes gained 15/32, with yields falling to 1.258 percent from 1.357 percent the day before. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)