TREASURIES-Prices gain on Fed rate view, three-year auction soft

(Adds auction, quotes, updates prices) * Bond investors focused on Fed policy * Treasury sells $24 bln three-year notes to soft demand * U.S. to sell $20 bln 10-year notes on Wednesday By Karen Brettell June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates for several months, but briefly pared gains after government had to pay more to sell new three-year notes. The U.S. sold $24 billion in three-year notes at a high yield of 0.93 percent, around a half a basis point above where the notes had traded before the auction. Indirect bidders, which includes asset managers, bought 48 percent of the sale, down with 62 percent last month, leaving dealers to pick up 41 percent of the notes. Direct bidders, which includes central banks and very large asset managers, bought 11 percent. "The indirect bidders that have been such a stalwart to the Treasury auctions for the last two months didn't disappear, but they certainly undershowed," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Analysts had expected stronger demand as investors push out expectations on when the Fed is next likely to raise interest rates, following Friday's weak jobs report for May. Traders now view a rate hike as unlikely until September. Hawkish speeches by a number of Fed officials before the jobs report had led investors to conclude that a hike at the Fed's June or July meeting was possible. "The probabilities for hikes are basically back to where they were before the Fed started talking," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Monday gave a largely upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and said interest rate hikes are coming, but gave little sense of when. Treasury prices rallied before the auction as German government debt yields fell to record lows amid nervousness about Britain's referendum on EU membership and unprecedented monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. With no major economic releases due this week U.S. bond investors are focused on next week's Fed meeting, and new Treasury supply. The Treasury will also sell $20 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 3/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent, down from 1.723 percent late on Monday. The yields have risen from two-month lows of 1.697 percent on Friday, after the weak jobs report. (Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Diane Craft)