TREASURIES-Yields fall to lowest level since February on global growth concern
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall to lowest level since February on global growth concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds 30-year auction, quotes, updates prices)
    * 10-year note yields are lowest since Feb. 24
    * Treasury sells $12 bln of 30-year bonds to solid demand
    * U.K., German bond yields fall to record lows

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
the lowest levels since February on Thursday as falling oil and
stock prices increased demand for safe-haven debt amid concerns
about global growth.
    British and German sovereign debt yields fell to record
lows, driven by concerns about Britain's referendum on European
Union membership later this month and the European Central
Bank's commencement of its corporate bond purchase program.
    Those factors increased the attractiveness of Treasuries,
which offer far higher yields than European, Japanese and other
major sovereign bonds.
    "It's a demand for securities and yield," said Tom Tucci,
head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
    The demand helped the U.S. government sell $12 billion in
30-year bonds for lower yields, the final sale of $56 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week. The bonds sold at a high yield
of 2.475 percent, less than 5 basis points above the record low.
 
    "It was a very solid auction," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It
doesn't show any investor hesitation at lower yields, which is
really a factor of falling global interest rates."
    Thirty-year bonds ended up 23/32 in price to
yield 2.48 percent, the lowest level since Feb. 11. Benchmark
10-year notes gained 8/32 in price to yield 1.68
percent, the lowest since Feb. 24.
    German 10-year bund yields, by comparison,
dropped to a record low 0.023 percent on Thursday.
    The U.S. yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 flattened, which is sometimes viewed as an
indicator of weakening growth. The curve flattened to 89 basis
points, its lowest since 2008.
    Investors this week have shown a preference for longer-dated
bonds, after indirect bidders reduced participation in a $24
billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.
    The Treasury sold $20 billion in 10-year notes to record
demand from investment funds, foreign central banks and other
indirect bidders on Wednesday. 
    Investors are now focused on next week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
    Traders have pushed back rate-hike expectations to September
at the earliest, after last week's jobs report for May showed
that employers added only 38,000 positions in the month, the
smallest gain since September 2010. 
    Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while
wholesale inventories recorded their biggest increase in 10
months in April, prompting economists to raise their
second-quarter economic growth estimates. 

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
