TREASURIES-Yields fall to four month lows on Brexit fears
June 10, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall to four month lows on Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Brexit fears increase demand for safe-haven debt
    * European debt yields fall to record lows
    * Fed meeting next week in focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
four-month lows on Friday as European sovereign debt yields
plunged on concerns about a potential British exit from the
European Union and global growth.
    Ten-year yields in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom all
struck record lows on Friday. German Bund yields, the benchmark
for borrowing costs across the euro zone, have fallen more than
10 basis points in the past week to as low as 0.01 percent
. 
    "There is some flight to safety because of concerns about
'Brexit'," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
    Bonds pared price gains, but then resumed their rally after
a poll by ORB for The Independent newspaper showed that the
"Leave" camp was 10 points ahead of "Remain" with less than two
weeks to go before Britain's referendum. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 12/32 in price
to yield 1.639 percent, after earlier falling to 1.627 percent,
the lowest since Feb. 11. The notes have technical resistance at
around 1.60 percent, and a fall below this level would likely
trigger further yield drops, said Brien.
    Plunging yields across the globe have increased the relative
attractiveness of Treasuries, which pay far higher rates than
comparable sovereign debt, and helped the Treasury sell $56
billion in coupon-bearing supply to strong demand this week.
    "In addition to all of the concerns about global growth and
the 'Brexit,' you have people who are just buying U.S. bonds as
a better alternative to everything else that's out there," said
Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A.
Davidson in Seattle.
    The European Central Bank's commencement of its corporate
bond purchase program this week has also increased demand for
higher-yielding bonds.
    The next major focus for investors is the Federal Reserve's
meeting next week, where the U.S. central bank is expected to
leave interest rates unchanged.
    Investors have pushed back expectations on when the Fed will
next raise rates to December. Before last week's disappointing
jobs report for May, a rate hike in June or July was viewed as
possible.
    The next major economic release in focus will be Tuesday's
retail sales report for May.
    

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)

