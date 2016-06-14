FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare losses after strong retail sales data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare losses after strong retail sales data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields fall on Brexit fears
    * Strong retail sales data pares losses
    * German, British, Japanese 10-year yields hit all-time lows

    By Dion Rabouin
    NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared
their losses on Tuesday after the release of a
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report that suggested
economic growth was picking up despite the recent a slowdown in
job creation.
    Data on Tuesday also showed the largest increase in four
years in U.S. import prices. The import prices and retail sales
data showed the U.S. economy may be regaining its footing and
reduced demand for safe-haven government bonds. 
 
    Global bond yields continued to fall, though, as fears grew
in early trading about Britain exiting the European Union and
sovereign debt yields in developed markets hit all-time lows.
    German 10-year government bond yields fell
below zero for the first time overnight, touching an all-time
low of -0.05 percent.
    British government 10-year yields touched their
lowest levels on record, falling to 1.131 percent. 
    Japanese 10-year yield also hit its record low,
with yields falling to -0.168 percent.
    The yield curve flattened with the spread between the two-
and 10-year Treasuries yields contracting to its lowest level
since November 2007.

 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.