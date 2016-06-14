TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn flat after hitting 4-month lows

* Yields fall on Brexit fears * Strong U.S. retail sales data pare market losses * German, British, Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows (Recasts to show yields flat; updates with U.S. afternoon trading) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near four-month lows touched in early trading as positive economic data on the U.S. economy was offset by growing fears about Britain leaving the European Union. Recent polls have shown a growing majority of the United Kingdom's citizens favor leaving the European Union in a June 23 referendum. That has sparked selling in riskier assets and boosted prices for safe-haven government bonds, which move in the opposite direction of yields. German 10-year government yields fell below zero for the first time, touching an all-time low of -0.03 percent. British government 10-year yields fell to 1.131 percent and Japanese 10-year yields fell to -0.168 percent, both record lows. U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since Feb. 11 in early trading, close to their lowest since November 2007. But they pared those losses after the release of a stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report that suggested economic growth was picking up despite the recent slowdown in job creation. Data on Tuesday also showed the largest increase in four years in U.S. import prices. The contrasting signals pushed yields back near their levels from late Monday as investors squared positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday and the so-called Brexit vote next Thursday. "We had a little bit better data, but the problem is that I just don't think there is a lot being committed right now either way," said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "I don't want to read too much into a couple basis points here or there when you have the news next week that could move the markets much more greatly." Briggs said investors have ruled out a Federal Reserve rate increase and are unlikely to trade heavily based on the Fed's decision or the tone of its statement because of the potential impact of the U.K. decision next week. Fed funds futures showed investors see just a 2 percent chance the Fed raises rates next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.613 percent. Yields had earlier fallen to 1.567 percent. The yield curve flattened, with the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields contracting to its narrowest since November 2007. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)