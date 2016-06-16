TREASURIES-U.S. benchmark yields hit 4-year low as BOJ inaction spurs bond buying

* Bank of Japan doesn't add stimulus, prompts risk-off sentiment

* Brexit vote weighs on risk sentiment

* U.S. 10-year yields decline for 8th consecutive session

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in four years on Thursday as investors reacted to the Bank of Japan's decision not to add stimulus overnight, which followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to keep rates steady.

The central banks' inaction hurt the appetite for risk, and sent benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest level since August 2012.

Treasuries prices, which move opposite to yields, rose for an eighth straight session. Investors were also worried about next week's vote in the United Kingdom on whether to leave the European Union, known as Brexit.

Polls in recent weeks have increasingly shown the "Leave" camp gaining steam or moving ahead of the "Remain" camp, ramping up uncertainty and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, analysts said.

"The risk-reward to (selling Treasuries) at this point is relatively skewed," said TD Securities interest rate strategist Gennadiy Goldberg. "It's keeping a lot of sellers out of the market and that's leaving the market positioned very one-sidedly and very defensively."

The BOJ left interest rates unchanged with a negative-0.1 percent interest rate on some deposits and declined to add to its "quantitative and qualitative easing" program at its meeting overnight. It also lowered its consumer inflation outlook.

The decision strengthened the Japanese yen, which rose more than 2 percent. A strong yen hurts businesses because it makes exports from the country more expensive for foreign buyers. The yen strength dragged down Japan's Nikkei stock index 3 percent.

The risk aversion in Japan spilled over into Europe, with the benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 index falling about 1 percent and sparking buying in U.S. government bonds, Goldberg said.

"It's just a general risk-off tone that you saw overnight really stemming from the inaction at the BOJ," he added.

Historically low yields in developed world markets have been a major catalyst for U.S. Treasury buying by foreign investors recently. German, Japanese and British government bonds all fell on Thursday to their lowest levels on record, with German and Japanese 10-year bonds both yielding negative interest rates, meaning investors lose money holding them.

The Federal Reserve, while keeping interest rates unchanged on Wednesday signaled it still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, though it said slower economic growth would slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in future years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.532 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)