TREASURIES-Yields off 4-year lows after 'Brexit' campaigning suspended

* Bank of Japan doesn't add stimulus, prompts risk-off sentiment

* U.S. 10-year yields decline for 8th consecutive session

* Death of British MP halts 'Brexit' campaigning (Updates to afternoon trading, adds 'Brexit' campaign suspension, analyst's quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields fell to their lowest in four years on Thursday after the Bank of Japan's decision overnight not to add stimulus, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday it would keep interest rates steady.

The central banks' inaction hurt the appetite for risk, and sent benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest level since August 2012.

Prices on longer-dated Treasuries, which move opposite to yields, rose for an eighth straight session. But gains were pared in afternoon trading after British politicians responded to the death of Member of Parliament Jo Cox by suspending campaigning for a vote on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

Cox had been an early supporter of the coalition working to keep Britain in the EU and analysts said her death could sway public opinion toward the "Remain" camp.

Polls in recent weeks had increasingly shown the "Leave" camp gaining steam or moving ahead of "Remain," ramping up uncertainty and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, analysts said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 8/32 in price to yield 1.565 percent. Yields fell as low as 1.518 percent in early trading.

Yields on two- and three-year Treasury notes hit session highs of 0.693 and 0.817, respectively, after the announcement that campaigning would be suspended.

Shorter-dated yields touched their lowest since February in morning trading.

The strong move up in yield was a "knee-jerk reaction" to the news, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

Unless the referendum is canceled or pushed back, the risk of a British exit from the EU remains, Phifer said. Cox's death and the suspension of campaigning over the so-called Brexit was probably the biggest impetus for the changing direction in markets, he added.

"Any sort of taking any risk off the table - and Brexit is certainly a risk - and people are certainly going to hedge their bets a bit," Phifer said.

The BOJ left interest rates unchanged with a negative 0.1 percent interest rate on some deposits and maintained its "quantitative and qualitative easing" program at its meeting overnight. It also lowered its consumer inflation outlook.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, though it said slower economic growth would slow the pace of monetary policy tightening in future years.