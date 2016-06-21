TREASURIES-Yields rise after weak auction, UK referendum in focus

(Recasts with auction, adds quote, updates prices) * Yields rise after soft demand in five-year sale * British EU referendum on Thursday in focus * Treasury to sell $28 billion in 7-yr notes on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-and-a-half week highs on Tuesday after the Treasury saw soft demand for a sale of five-year notes and as investors evaluated whether Britain will vote to remain in the European Union on Thursday. The British referendum has dominated market moves in recent sessions, with benchmark 10-year note yields rising from almost four-year lows reached last Thursday on falling expectations that Britons will vote to leave the EU. "All eyes are on that vote," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. The yields fell briefly earlier on Tuesday after a new opinion poll showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union has lost some of its lead over the "Out" camp. [nL8N19D38K. The yields later rose off lows as stocks held on to mild gains and after the Treasury had to pay more to sell $34 billion in five-year notes. "There was a little concession ahead of the supply, and even that wasn't enough for today's five-year (auction)," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.218 percent, more than one basis point above where the debt had traded before the auction. Demand from traders and investors was the weakest in nearly seven years. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 1.699 percent, up from 1.670 percent late on Monday. The Treasury will sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday in addition to $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes. It will also sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered no surprises in her testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, stating that global risks and a U.S. hiring slowdown warrant a cautious approach to raising interest rates as the U.S. central bank looks for confirmation that the country's economic recovery remains on track. The Fed last week cut its economic growth outlook and signaled it still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, though six of its 17 policymakers were projecting just one increase this year. Only one Fed policymaker had done so when economic forecasts were last issued in March. Yellen is due to testify again in Washington on Wednesday. (Editing by Will Dunham and Jeffrey Benkoe)