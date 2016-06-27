FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields sink on Brexit fears
June 27, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields sink on Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* S&P strips U.K.'s AAA rating after Brexit vote
    * U.S. 10-year yield posts biggest 2-day drop since 2011
    * U.S. 30-year yield hovers near 17-month lows
    * Stronger dollar raises Treasuries' appeal to foreigners

 (Updates market action, adds portfolio manager comment)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury debt market
rallied on Monday with benchmark yields hovering near four-year
lows in a global scramble for safe-haven investments following
Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.
    Investors dumped U.S. and European stocks on worries about
the global economic fallout after last Thursday's referendum on
the world's sixth-largest economy to withdraw from the European
economic bloc. 
    Standard & Poor's downgraded Britain's credit rating by two
notches to AA from its top AAA grade, citing concerns from the
repercussions from the Brexit vote. 
    The move supported the safety bids for Treasuries, analysts
and investors said.
    With longer-dated German, British and Japanese yields at 
record lows or in negative territory, investors are enticed by
U.S. Treasuries' higher yields. 
    For British and European investors, the dollar's resurgence
due to the Brexit vote added to the appeal of holding U.S.
bonds.
    "The U.S. remains a very powerful place where people can
find a safe haven. Foreigners are also getting a kick with the
rise in the dollar," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against
the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was
up 1.1 percent. 
    It is unclear how much low-risk government debt yields could
fall as anxiety persists about the fallout from Britain's
departure from the EU. The move may take years, a scenario some
analysts say could freeze business investments and consumer
spending in Britain.
    The Federal Reserve and other central banks said last week
they were monitoring market developments and assured financial
markets they would pump cash into the banking system if needed.
 
    Interest rate futures suggested traders saw the Fed might
consider cutting rates over the next several meetings, in
contrast to the view before the Brexit vote. 
    "The market is not pricing in any Fed rate hikes. It is hard
to see policy divergence among major central banks right now,"
said Brian Brennan, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in
Baltimore.
    Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1-4/32 in price
to yield 1.455 percent, down 12 basis points from Friday. The
10-year yield booked its steepest two-day drop since November
2011, Reuters data showed.
    The 30-year bond jumped 3-9/32 in price,
yielding 2.276 percent, after touching its lowest levels in
nearly 17 months. The 30-year yield is about 5 basis points from
its all-time low struck in January 2015, according to Reuters
data.

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Richard Chang)

