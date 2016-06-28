TREASURIES-U.S. bonds flat as growth worries offset stock rebound

By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were little changed on Tuesday as worries about sluggish economic growth countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around the globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Investors looking for cheap stocks and other risky assets emerged following a dramatic sell-off in global equities, which lost more than $2 trillion in market capitalization since the Brexit vote. The 1 percent rebound on Wall Street led to modest reduction in safe haven holdings of Treasuries, but any sell-off in low-risk government debt will likely be short-lived, analysts said. "A lot of the drop in yields will be sustained even as fears of the Brexit outcome fades. There's simply not enough growth," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Appetite for longer-dated government debt from the United States, Germany, Japan and Britain held their yields near record lows or in negative territory. Shorter-dated U.S. yields were depressed by wagers the Federal Reserve might consider lowering interest rates to buffer the U.S. economy due to the fallout from the U.K.'s surprise exit from the economic bloc. It is unclear how U.S. businesses and consumers would be affected in the coming months as British and European leaders map out the plan for the U.K. to leave the EU. Brexit cast doubt on whether the U.S. gross domestic product would accelerate much following a sluggish first quarter which posted a modest 1.1 percent growth pace. This uncertain outlook would likely maintain demand for Treasuries, analysts said. In early trading, benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield 1.461 percent. The 10-year yield hit a near four-year low of 1.406 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed. The 30-year bond was up 9/32 in price to yield 2.264 percent, down over 1 basis point from late on Monday. The 30-year yield is about 5 basis points above its all-time low struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)