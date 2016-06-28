TREASURIES-U.S. bonds firm as growth worries offset stock rebound

* U.S. bond demand persists after Brexit vote outcome * Quarter-end demand seen supporting longer-dated Treasuries * Investors most bullish on U.S. bonds since 2010 - J.P. Morgan (Update market action, add quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held steady on Tuesday as worries about sluggish economic growth countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around the globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Investors looking for cheap stocks and other riskier assets emerged following a dramatic sell-off in recent days in global equities, which lost $3 trillion in market value in the previous two trading days after the Brexit vote. The 1 percent rebound on Wall Street led to an early reduction in safe-haven holdings of Treasuries, but the sell-off in low-risk government debt was short-lived, analysts said. "A lot of the drop in yields will be sustained even as fears of the Brexit outcome fades. There's simply not enough growth," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. Appetite for longer-dated government debt from the United States, Germany, Japan and Britain held their yields near record lows or in negative territory. Shorter-dated U.S. yields were depressed by wagers the Federal Reserve might consider lowering interest rates to buffer the U.S. economy from the fallout from the UK's surprise exit from the economic bloc. Quarter-end rebalancing of bond portfolios will also underpin U.S. bond demand, investors said. "Flows will favor dollar assets including Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis. In a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday, the number of investors who are bullish on longer-dated Treasuries surpassed those who are bearish by the widest margin since December 2010. It is unclear how U.S. businesses and consumers would be affected in the coming months as British and European leaders seek to map out the plan for the UK to leave the EU. Moody's ratings agency changed its outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies late Tuesday, citing concerns Brexit would hurt their profits. Brexit cast doubt on whether U.S. gross domestic product would accelerate much following a sluggish first quarter which posted a modest 1.1 percent growth pace. This uncertain outlook would likely maintain demand for Treasuries, analysts said. Benchmark 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield 1.461 percent. The 10-year yield hit a near four-year low of 1.406 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed. The 30-year bond was up 4/32 in price to yield 2.274 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Monday. The 30-year yield is roughly 5 basis points above its all-time low struck in January 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)