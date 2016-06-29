FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield closes in on record low
June 29, 2016

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield closes in on record low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nearly $12 trillion bonds now with negative yields -Fitch
    * Quarter-end demand seen supporting long-dated Treasuries
    * Brexit raises risks on U.S growth outlook - Fed's Powell
    * U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in May

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury
yield slipped on Wednesday, approaching record lows, in a
scramble for long-dated bonds on worries about sluggish global
growth and bets on more unconventional stimulus measures from
major central banks.
    Yields on other Treasury maturities edged up as investors
reduced bond holdings on a rebound in stock and commodity prices
 for a second day following a rout triggered by Britain's
stunning vote to leave the European Union. 
    The yield on the 30-year, or long, Treasury bond fell to
2.247 percent earlier Wednesday before ticking up to 2.253
percent, which was down 2 basis points from Tuesday.
    The long bond yield was about 3 basis points away from its
all-time low of 2.221 percent struck on Jan. 30, 2015, according
to Reuters data.
    "It's a symptom of the flight to safety. People are also
forced to go out the curve to get yield," Thomas Roth, head of
U.S. Treasury trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New
York, said of the persistent bid for the long bond.
    U.S. Treasuries also appeal to European and Japanese
investors who face negative yields at home due partly to the
current bond purchase programs by the European Central Bank and
Bank of Japan, analysts said.
    The safe-haven buying in reaction to the Brexit vote last
Thursday increased the global total of sovereign debt with
negative yields to $11.7 trillion as of Monday, up $1.3 trillion
from the end of May, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
 
    Possible repercussion from Britain's exit from the European
economic bloc has led some traders to think the Federal Reserve
would not raise interest rates in 2016 and would consider
cutting rates if U.S. economy were to deteriorate.
    Late Tuesday, Fed governor Jerome Powell said Brexit had
shifted global risks "to the downside," potentially posing a new
threat to the Fed's outlook. 
    The central bank downgraded its view of the U.S. economy
earlier this month following surprisingly weak May payrolls.
    Data on other sectors suggested the U.S. economy is
struggling to improve following an anemic first quarter.
    On Wednesday, a private report showed pending homes fell 3.7
percent in May, which was more severe than forecast, while
consumer spending managed to rise for a second month.
  
    In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries 
were little changed in price with a yield of 1.460 percent,
while two-year Treasury yield was up nearly 1 basis
point at 0.621 percent.

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

