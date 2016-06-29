TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as stock market recovers further

* U.S. 30-year yields near record lows before late spike * Nearly $12 trillion bonds now with negative yields -Fitch * Quarter-end demand seen capping rise in long-dated yields * Brexit raises risks on U.S growth outlook -Fed's Powell (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield flirting with all-time lows, as investors reduced bond holdings on a further rebound in stocks and commodities following a rout triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose for a second straight day, retracing more than half its losses after a two-day global equity sell-off that wiped out $3 trillion in value. "The market is taking a break from the Brexit volatility," said Eric Stein, co-director of the global income group at Eaton Vance in Boston. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 12/32 in price with a yield of 1.495 percent, up 3 basis points. Despite Wednesday's modest pullback, demand for Treasuries and other low-risk government debt will remain supported by worries about sluggish global growth and bets on the Federal Reserve keeping rates on hold, analysts said. Treasuries especially appeal to European and Japanese investors who face negative yields at home. The safe-haven buying in reaction to the Brexit outcome increased the global total of sovereign debt with negative yields to $11.7 trillion as of Monday, up $1.3 trillion from the end of May, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Possible repercussions from Britain's exit from the European economic bloc have led some traders to think the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates in 2016. Late Tuesday, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said Brexit had shifted global risks "to the downside," potentially posing a new threat to the Fed's outlook. Wednesday's U.S. data suggested the economy has not improved much since an anemic first quarter. A private report showed pending homes fell 3.7 percent in May, which was more severe than forecast, while consumer spending managed to rise for a second month. "The message from the Fed seems to be it would be on hold for a long time, perhaps into 2017 at the earliest. This removes a lot of uncertainties about buying long-dated securities," said Craig Bishop, RBC Wealth Management's lead strategist for U.S. fixed income in Minneapolis. Strong demand for 30-year Treasury bonds initially pushed their yield to 2.247 percent early Wednesday, which was several basis points shy of all-time low of 2.221 percent struck on Jan. 30, Reuters data showed. Buying in 30-year bonds faded as gains in Wall Street stocks accelerated in late trading. The 30-year yield was last 2.307 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday. 29 Jun 2016 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 19:38 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172-9/32 -0.8125 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-208/256 -0.4375 Price Current Yield Net Change % (bps) Three-month bills 0.26 0.2638 -0.01 Six-month bills 0.3425 0.3479 0.01 Two-year note 99-254/256 0.6289 -0.03 Three-year note 100-104/256 0.7359 -0.07 Five-year note 100-102/256 1.043 -0.20 Seven-year note 100-104/256 1.3141 -0.33 10-year note 101-24/256 1.5053 -0.41 30-year bond 104-28/256 2.3088 -0.75 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -12.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)