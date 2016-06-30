TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices dip, set for strong first half

* Overseas, quarter-end buying cap U.S. bond losses

* Longer-dated Treasuries gain over 16 pct year-to-date - Barclays

* Traders brush off encouraging U.S. job, factory data

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as investors trimmed their safe haven bond holdings and stock markets worldwide recouped more losses after their steep dive a week ago when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The U.S. government debt market is poised for a strong first half as investors have loaded up on low-risk government bonds due to global economic worries and negative yields in Europe and Japan. The surprise outcome at the Brexit referendum intensified fears about a further slowdown in business activities across the globe, analysts said.

"There are still a lot of uncertainties that could weigh on growth. People don't think growth would pick up much," said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York.

Thursday's data hinted at resilience in the U.S. labor and factory sectors, but investors remained worried that global risks could endanger the modest U.S. economic expansion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32 in price, yielding 1.488 percent which was up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was down 6/32 in price for a yield of 2.288 percent, up nearly 1 basis point on the day.

The three major U.S. stock indexes rose for a third straight session with the Standard & Poor's 500 index up 0.4 percent.

Bond purchases for portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end, together with persistent overseas demand, helped limit the fall in Treasury prices, analysts said.

A global bond market rally after the Brexit outcome raised the global total of sovereign debt with negative yields to $11.7 trillion as of Monday, up $1.3 trillion from the end of May, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

Through Wednesday, Treasuries have produced a 5.45 percent total return since the beginning of the year, led by a 16.52 percent gain among issues that mature in 20 years and beyond , according to indexes compiled by Barclays.

This compared with 2.45 percent year-to-date return on S&P 500 shares.