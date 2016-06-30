TREASURIES-U.S. bonds end strong first half on steady note

* Overseas, quarter-end buying support U.S. bond * BOE Carney's stimulus remarks briefly lift bond prices * Longer-dated Treasuries gain over 16 pct year-to-date -Barclays * Traders brush off encouraging U.S. job and factory data (Recasts lead with first-half performance, updates market action) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury debt prices ended little changed on Thursday, closing out a stellar first half of the year for U.S. government bonds as global economic worries and negative yields in Europe and Japan helped drive demand. Treasuries have earned more than 5 percent in total returns since the end of December, nearly double the returns of the Standard & Poor's 500 index during the same period. "There are still a lot of uncertainties that could weigh on growth. People don't think growth would pick up much," said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York. Earlier Thursday, investors scaled back safe-haven bond holdings as stock markets worldwide bounced back again after a two-day rout in reaction to Britain's vote to leave the European Union a week ago, analysts said. The surprise Brexit outcome had intensified fears about a further slowdown in business activities across the globe, the analysts said. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday said the BOE would probably need to inject more stimulus over the summer. His remarks sent British Gilts yields to record lows and briefly lifted Treasuries prices out of the red. Although data on Thursday hinted at resilience in the U.S. labor and factory sectors, investors remained worried that global risks could endanger the modest U.S. economic expansion. "There may be more of a growth crisis than any acute financial stress" from Brexit, said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32 in price, yielding 1.482 percent, which was up 0.6 basis point from Wednesday. Shorter-dated yields slipped 2 to 4 basis points on Carney's comments and a speech by the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, in which he repeated that only a single U.S. rate hike may be needed in the foreseeable future. The 30-year bond, however, fell 10/32 in price with the yield at 2.295 percent, up 1 basis point. Major U.S. stock indexes rose for a third straight session with the S&P 500 up 1.2 percent. Bond purchases for portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end, together with persistent overseas demand due to nearly $12 trillion of foreign bonds with negative yields, helped limit the fall in Treasury prices, analysts said. Through Wednesday, Treasuries produced a 5.45 percent return so far this year, led by a 16.52 percent gain among issues that mature in 20 years and beyond , according to indexes compiled by Barclays. Thursday 30 Jun 2016 3:35PM New York / 19:35 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172-15/32 -0-17/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-248/256 -0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (pct) Three-month bills 0.265 0.2689 0.005 Six-month bills 0.3525 0.358 0.010 Two-year note 100-18/256 0.5895 -0.035 Three-year note 100-128/256 0.7038 -0.021 Five-year note 100-144/256 1.0093 -0.015 Seven-year note 100-144/256 1.2907 0.005 10-year note 101-76/256 1.4832 0.007 30-year bond 104-100/256 2.296 0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 14.75 2.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.25 1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)