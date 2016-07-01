FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices jump after strong June
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices jump after strong June

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years
    * Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June
    * Bond prices pare gains on ISM data beating forecast

 (Adds market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices jumped on
Friday with 30-year yield hitting its lowest since the 1950s in
a worldwide scramble for bonds on expectations of weak global
growth and more unconventional stimulus from major central
banks.
    Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the
European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into
Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June
, according to an index compiled by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch. 
    U.S. government debt booked its best month since January
2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard &
Poor's 500 stocks.
    "Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates
globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday that the central
bank would probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's
economy over the summer. 
    French, Dutch, Irish and British 10-year government debt
yields struck record lows.   
 
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up
19/32 in price for a yield of 1.426 percent, down more than 6
basis points. It nearly matched its record low of 1.381 percent
in earlier trading.
    U.S. 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189
percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the
lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data
showed.
    The long bond was last up 2 points in price for a yield of
2.218 percent, down 9 basis points from late on Thursday,
Reuters data showed.
    Treasury prices trimmed gains after a gauge from the
Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly rose to its strongest level since February 2015.
 
  July 1 2016 Friday 10:18AM New York / 1418 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               174-3/32     1.75         
 10YR TNotes SEP6              133-44/256   0.1875       
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2575       0.2612       -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.34         0.3453       -0.008
 Two-year note                 100-20/256   0.5854       -0.005
 Three-year note               100-136/256  0.6924       -0.012
 Five-year note                100-160/256  0.9962       -0.020
 Seven-year note               100-184/256  1.2672       -0.028
 10-year note                  101-164/256  1.4458       -0.046
 30-year bond                  105-184/256  2.2364       -0.073
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        16.25         1.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.25         2.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -0.75         1.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.75         1.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -44.00         2.00       
 spread                                                  
 
    
    


 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
