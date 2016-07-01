TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices jump after strong June

* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years * Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June * Bond prices pare gains on ISM data beating forecast (Adds market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Friday with 30-year yield hitting its lowest since the 1950s in a worldwide scramble for bonds on expectations of weak global growth and more unconventional stimulus from major central banks. Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June , according to an index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. U.S. government debt booked its best month since January 2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard & Poor's 500 stocks. "Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday that the central bank would probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer. French, Dutch, Irish and British 10-year government debt yields struck record lows. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 19/32 in price for a yield of 1.426 percent, down more than 6 basis points. It nearly matched its record low of 1.381 percent in earlier trading. U.S. 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189 percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data showed. The long bond was last up 2 points in price for a yield of 2.218 percent, down 9 basis points from late on Thursday, Reuters data showed. Treasury prices trimmed gains after a gauge from the Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly rose to its strongest level since February 2015. July 1 2016 Friday 10:18AM New York / 1418 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 174-3/32 1.75 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-44/256 0.1875 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.2575 0.2612 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.34 0.3453 -0.008 Two-year note 100-20/256 0.5854 -0.005 Three-year note 100-136/256 0.6924 -0.012 Five-year note 100-160/256 0.9962 -0.020 Seven-year note 100-184/256 1.2672 -0.028 10-year note 101-164/256 1.4458 -0.046 30-year bond 105-184/256 2.2364 -0.073 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 2.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)