TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally, 30-year yield hits lowest since 1950s

* U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest in at least 60 years * Treasuries post highest return in 17 months in June * Bond prices pare gains after ISM PMI data beats forecast * Fed monitoring Brexit's impact on U.S. - Fed's Fischer (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Friday, with the 30-year yield hitting its lowest since the 1950s in a worldwide scramble for bonds on expectations of weak global growth and more policy stimulus from major central banks. Trading volume was light in advance of a three-day weekend. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will stay shut on Monday for the July Fourth holiday. Last week's stunning referendum vote by Britain to leave the European Union, or "Brexit," sparked a safe-haven stampede into Treasuries, which posted a 2.325 percent total return in June , according to an index compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. U.S. government debt booked its best month since January 2015, handily beating the 0.26 percent return on the Standard & Poor's 500 stocks. "Brexit will have a significant impact on growth and rates globally," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.466 percent, down more than 2 basis points. Earlier, it nearly matched its record low of 1.381 percent. U.S. 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189 percent in overseas trading earlier on Friday. This was the lowest level since the 1950s, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data showed. The long bond was last up 1 point in price for a yield of 2.262 percent, down almost 5 basis points from late on Thursday. Treasury prices trimmed gains after a gauge from the Institute for Supply Management on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly rose to its strongest level since February 2015. Worries about Brexit's fallout on the UK economy led Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to say on Thursday that the central bank would probably need to inject more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer. French, Dutch, Irish and British 10-year government debt yields struck record lows. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC television on Friday the U.S. central bank is monitoring the impact of Brexit as the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. "The market is trying to front-run possible central bank actions," said Ed Al-Hussainy, a global rates and currency strategist at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis. July 1 2016 Friday 12:04PM New York / 1604 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 173-16/32 1.15625 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-28/256 0.125 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.255 0.2587 -0.007 Six-month bills 0.3375 0.3428 -0.010 Two-year note 100-14/256 0.5973 0.007 Three-year note 100-126/256 0.7058 0.002 Five-year note 100-148/256 1.0058 -0.010 Seven-year note 100-164/256 1.2788 -0.016 10-year note 101-124/256 1.4627 -0.029 30-year bond 105-56/256 2.2587 -0.050 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.00 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 2.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)