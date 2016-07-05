FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. benchmark, long-dated yields hit record lows on global uncertainty
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. benchmark, long-dated yields hit record lows on global uncertainty

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.357 pct
    * 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.131 pct
    * UK unveils stimulus measures in wake of Brexit vote
    * Fed rate hike seen on hold through 2017

 (Updates prices, adds comments, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on long-term U.S.
Treasuries sank to record lows on Tuesday as global investors
loaded up on U.S. government debt in hopes it would shield them
from threats to the global economy including fallout from
Britain's vote to split from the European Union.
    Prices surged for 10-year notes, sending yields
lower for the global benchmark reference rate for trillions of
dollars of credit on everything from U.S. mortgages to emerging
market bonds. Their yields, which move inversely to prices, hit
1.357 percent and 30-year bond yields dropped to
2.131 percent, unprecedented lows for both. 
    Yields on both have plunged since the surprise outcome of
the June 23 "Brexit" vote cast doubt on the long-term viability
of the EU and upended prospects for additional interest-rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon.
    "This is pessimism on a global scale," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"For us to get to these levels, it suggests that pessimism about
global growth is getting more deeply rooted in the minds of
investors." 
    The Bank of England, which is trying to offset the hit to
the British economy from the Brexit referendum result, said
Tuesday it would lower the amount of capital banks are required
to hold in reserve, freeing up an extra 150 billion pounds ($196
billion) for lending. 
    BoE Governor Mark Carney said risks stemming from the
referendum vote had "begun to crystallize." 
    U.S. five- and seven-year Treasury
yields hit their lowest since June 24 of 0.924 percent and 1.176
percent, respectively. U.S. two-year yields hit 0.550 percent,
their lowest since June 27. 
    "It's a pretty anxious environment for investors," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco. The impact of the Brexit vote is
"just one more factor weighing on global growth anxieties," she
said. 
    The return to record-low yields on U.S. government
securities marks a stunning turn of events for investors and
policymakers alike. 
    Just six months ago, the Fed had just raised its benchmark
short-term rate for the first time in nearly a decade, and most
investors were gearing for an environment of rising yields on
U.S. debt. Instead, the 10-year yield has crashed by nearly a
full percentage point since the Fed's rate hike on Dec. 16.
    Traders on Tuesday were expecting the Fed to keep interest
rates steady through 2017, according to federal funds futures
data. 
    
      July 5 Tuesday 4:34PM New York / 2034 GMT
                        Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6        175-28/32    2.1875       
                                                  
 10YR TNotes SEP6       133-216/256  0.765625     
                                                  
                        Price        Current      Net Change
                                     Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills      0.25         0.2536       -0.005
                                                  
 Six-month bills        0.3375       0.3428       -0.005
                                                  
 Two-year note          100-34/256   0.5576       -0.039
                                                  
 Three-year note        100-164/256  0.6548       -0.051
                                                  
 Five-year note         100-228/256  0.9416       -0.065
                                                  
 Seven-year note        101-54/256   1.1938       -0.085
                                                  
 10-year note           102-72/256   1.3767       -0.084
                                                  
 30-year bond           107-144/256  2.1552       -0.093
                                                  
                                                  
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                            
                        Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                     (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar      17.25         0.75       
 swap spread                                      
 U.S. 3-year dollar      13.25         0.75       
 swap spread                                      
 U.S. 5-year dollar      -0.50         1.00       
 swap spread                                      
 U.S. 10-year dollar     -8.50         1.75       
 swap spread                                      
 U.S. 30-year dollar    -41.50         2.25       
 swap spread                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Will Dunham and David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.