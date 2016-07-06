TREASURIES-Benchmark and long-dated yields set record lows on growth fears

* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.321 pct * 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.098 pct * Yields stabilize on profit-taking, ISM services data * June FOMC meeting minutes to be released at 2 p.m. ET By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit fresh record lows on Wednesday on global growth concerns stemming from Britain's recent vote to exit from the European Union, but then stabilized on profit-taking and strong U.S. economic data. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.321 percent at 5:08 a.m. ET, while 30-year Treasury yields hit 2.098 percent at 7:59 a.m. ET. Those were unprecedented lows for both, while seven-year Treasury yields hit 1.146 percent, their lowest level in more than three years. Analysts said investors were buying into the perceived safety of U.S. government debt because of worries about global growth, the prospect of the Federal Reserve keeping U.S. interest rates on hold through 2017 and yields on U.S. government bonds that were higher compared to those of other countries. "The move lower in rates has just been absolutely relentless, and even long-standing bond bulls have been surprised by how quickly we moved to this level," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "There's definitely an element of the unknown about what the extent of the actual contagion is from Brexit." Three British commercial property funds worth about 10 billion pounds suspended trading within 24 hours, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Britain's vote to exit the EU. "Yields are just trending lower, and this is one of several days that we'll probably see new lows," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Yields edged higher from their lows on what analysts said was profit-taking, while data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. economy's service sector increased in June by the fastest pace in seven months also sent yields higher. Treasuries maturing between 2 and 10 years hit session highs after the U.S. data. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of non-manufacturing activity rose to 56.5 from 52.9 the month before, with a figure above 50 pointing to growth. The reading was above expectations of 53.3 and was the highest reading since November. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.142 percent, while 10-year Treasuries prices were last down 3/32 to yield 1.377 percent. U.S. seven-year Treasuries prices were last down 3/32 to yield 1.204 percent. The Fed will release the minutes of its June meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). July 6 Wednesday 10:24AM New York / 1424 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 175-28/32 -0.375 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-188/256 -0.15625 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.2725 0.2765 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.34 0.3463 0.001 Two-year note 100-26/256 0.5733 0.011 Three-year note 100-150/256 0.6734 0.018 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.9576 0.020 Seven-year note 101-36/256 1.2041 0.016 10-year note 102-68/256 1.3783 0.011 30-year bond 107-224/256 2.1416 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione)