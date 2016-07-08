FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Short-term yields rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
July 8, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Short-term yields rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. employers add 287,000 jobs in June, more than
expected
    * 2016 Fed rate hike bets slightly increase after data
    * Short-dated yields inch higher; long-dated yields
unchanged
    * Global growth concerns keep 30-year yields anchored

    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields edged higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S.
jobs data slightly raised expectations for a Federal Reserve
rate hike this year, while longer-dated yields were little
changed on persistent concerns about global growth. 
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs in June, the
largest gain since last October, but average hourly earnings
increased only 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, the Labor Department
said. May's payroll count was revised down to only 11,000 from
the previously reported 38,000. 
    The U.S. yield curve flattened, with short-dated yields
inching higher since they are more vulnerable to Fed interest
rate increases. After rising briefly in a kneejerk reaction to
the jobs data, U.S. 30-year yields remained anchored
on concerns surrounding global economic growth, in part stemming
from Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union. 
    "We're still in a very uncertain environment, especially
globally speaking," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist
at Nomura Securities International in New York. "I don't think
anyone was expecting this number to be a game-changer anyway, so
that's why I think the long-end is remaining bid."
    Benchmark 10-year yields were last up about two basis points
at 1.403 percent after briefly hitting 1.442 percent after the
data.
    U.S. two-year yields were last up about five
basis points at 0.637 percent after hitting a two-week high of
0.657 percent following the data. Three-year yields 
were up more than five basis points at 0.737 percent after
touching an eight-day high of 0.759 percent. 
    Bond yields move inversely to prices. 
    While 30-year yields briefly hit 2.175 percent immediately
after the data, they reversed course and fell as low as 2.106
percent, near their session low of 2.103 percent touched
overnight and not far from a record low of 2.098 percent hit
Wednesday. They were last little changed, however, at 2.142
percent.
    The Brexit vote and other factors that were driving down
yields "are pretty much present," said Praveen Korapaty, head of
U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New York.
    Expectations for a December Fed rate hike increased slightly
to a 23 percent probability from 19 percent after the U.S. jobs
data, according to CME Group's FedWatch. 
    Expectations still only exceeded 50 percent for a rate
increase in 2018 and beyond, however.
    
  July 8 Friday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT
                             Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6             175-30/32    -0.3125   
 10YR TNotes SEP6            133-96/256   -0.3125   
                             Price        Current   Net Change
                                          Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills           0.285        0.2892    0.005
                                                    
 Six-month bills             0.375        0.382     0.019
                                                    
 Two-year note               99-250/256   0.637     0.048
 Three-year note             100-102/256  0.7372    0.053
 Five-year note              100-152/256  1.0022    0.043
 Seven-year note             100-224/256  1.2435    0.035
 10-year note                101-252/256  1.4084    0.021
 30-year bond                107-196/256  2.1462    0.006
                                                    
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                              
                             Last (bps)   Net       
                                          Change    
                                          (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap      16.25        -0.25    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap      12.00        -0.25    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap      -2.00        -0.50    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap    -10.75        -0.25    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap    -41.75         0.00    
 spread                                             
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
