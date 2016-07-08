FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Short-term yields rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
July 8, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Short-term yields rise after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. employers add 287,000 jobs in June, topping estimates
    * 2016 Fed rate hike bets slightly increase after data
    * Short-dated yields inch higher; long-dated yields fall
    * Global growth concerns push 30-year yields near record
lows
    * 10-year yields set for a 7th straight weekly decline

 (Updates prices, adds comments)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields edged higher on Friday after surprisingly strong U.S.
jobs data raised expectations slightly for a Federal Reserve
rate hike this year, while long-dated yields hovered near record
lows on persistent concerns about global growth.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs in June, the
largest gain since last October, but average hourly earnings
increased by only 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, the Labor Department
said. May's payroll count was revised down to only 11,000 from
the previously reported 38,000. 
    The U.S. yield curve flattened, with short-dated yields,
which are more vulnerable to Fed interest rate increases, 
inching higher. After rising briefly after the jobs data, the
yield on the U.S. 30-year tumbled on concerns
surrounding global economic growth, in part stemming from
Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union.
    "Despite this positive uptick for the domestic economy,
global growth and inflation expectations continue to be quite
low and seem to be trending lower, and I think that puts
powerful support in the back end of the curve," said Mike
Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset
Management in Boston.
    Two-year yields were last up about two basis
points at 0.613 percent after hitting a two-week high of 0.657
percent following the data. Three-year yields were
also up two basis points, at 0.705 percent, after touching an
eight-day high of 0.759 percent.
    Bond yields move inversely to prices.
    U.S. 30-year yields were last down three basis points at
2.108 percent, a basis point away from a record low of 2.098
percent touched Wednesday. Long-dated yields fell as low as
2.102 percent during the session. 
    Benchmark 10-year yields were last down two basis points at
1.366 percent after briefly hitting 1.442 percent after the
data. Benchmark yields touched record lows of 1.321 percent
Wednesday. 
    Expectations for a December rate hike by the Fed increased
slightly to a 23 percent probability from 19 percent after the
U.S. jobs data, according to CME Group's FedWatch. But
expectations for a rate increase exceeded 50 percent only for
2018 and beyond.
    The jobs data "doesn't sway the Fed one way or the other,"
said Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in
New York.
    Benchmark 10-year yields were set to post a seventh straight
weekly decline, while 30-year yields were on track to post a
sixth weekly decline. Two-year yields were set to post their
first weekly increase in seven weeks. 
    
July 8 Friday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT
                             Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6             176-30/32    0.6875    
 10YR TNotes SEP6            133-200/256  0.09375   
                             Price        Current   Net Change
                                          Yield %   (bps)
 Three-month bills           0.2825       0.2866    0.003
                                                    
 Six-month bills             0.3675       0.3743    0.011
                                                    
 Two-year note               100-6/256    0.613     0.024
 Three-year note             100-124/256  0.7076    0.024
 Five-year note              100-212/256  0.954     -0.005
 Seven-year note             101-52/256   1.1946    -0.014
 10-year note                102-96/256   1.3663    -0.021
 30-year bond                108-164/256  2.1084    -0.032
                                                    
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                              
                             Last (bps)   Net       
                                          Change    
                                          (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap      16.00        -0.50    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap      11.00        -1.25    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap      -2.25        -0.75    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap    -11.75        -1.25    
 spread                                             
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap    -42.75        -1.00    
 spread                                             
 
    

 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie
Adler)

