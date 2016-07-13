TREASURIES-Bonds gain as higher yields draw buyers

* After selloff, higher yields attract buyers * Treasury to sell $12 bln 30-year bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Wednesday after a two-day selloff lured buyers with higher yields and before the U.S. government is due to sell new long-dated debt. Bonds had weakened earlier this week as risk appetite surged on expectations of new stimulus from Japan, helping to send U.S. shares to record highs and reducing demand for safe haven bonds. The recent increase in yields appeared to draw more investor interest on Wednesday even though they remained near historical lows. "There's talk that people are adding to their Treasury positions, and we are continuing to see foreign buying on any type of pullbacks," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 1.469 percent, down from 1.513 percent on Tuesday. The notes hit record low yields of 1.321 percent last Wednesday on concerns about slowing global growth, which were accelerated by Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Renewed demand for U.S. debt may help the Treasury Department sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday, the final sale of $56 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The auction comes after a $24 billion sale of three-year notes on Monday and a $20 billion sale of 10-year notes on Tuesday both saw the weakest demand since 2009. Thirty-year bonds have outperformed recently as investors reach for longer duration to generate yield as interest rates globally plunge and turn negative in countries from Germany to Japan. On Wednesday, 30-year bonds gained 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.188 percent, down from 2.233 percent on Tuesday. The bonds traded at record low yields of 2.089 percent overnight on Monday. (Editing by W Simon)