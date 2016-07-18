TREASURIES-Prices edge higher on geopolitical risk concerns

* Yields flat to slightly higher followed failed Turkey coup * U.S. homebuilder index slips, but yields bounce off lows By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, after two days of losses, as a failed coup attempt in Turkey over the weekend heightened concerns about global geopolitical risk, prompting investors to seek the safety of government bonds. Turkey's coup attempt followed killings in Nice, France last week, several recent police-related incidents in the United States, as well as Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union a few weeks ago. Jonathan Rick, interest rates derivative strategist at Credit Agricole, said trading in U.S. Treasuries is all about geopolitical risk at the moment. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were little changed to slightly higher on the day, in a month where U.S. 10-year yields have fallen by as much 16 basis points. U.S. two-year yields, the maturity most sensitive to interest rate expectations, have fallen as much as 12 basis points in the immediate aftermath of Britain voting the leave the EU. In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.571 percent, up from 1.548 percent on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond prices were higher as well, up 12/32 in price, yielding 2.287 percent from 2.257 percent late Friday. Long-dated Treasuries are seeing robust demand from investors searching for higher returns with negative bond yields being offered in powerhouses like Japan and Germany. U.S. two-year notes edged higher in price at 1/32, yielding 0.685 percent, from 0.682 percent on Friday. Monday's data showed a U.S. homebuilder sentiment index fell one point to 59 in July. The numbers were in line with expectations. Yields, however, bounced off their lows following the data. July 18 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 171-27/32 0.1875 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-12/256 0.171875 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.3075 0.3129 -0.004 Six-month bills 0.4175 0.4242 0.000 Two-year note 99-224/256 0.6897 -0.016 Three-year note 99-188/256 0.8402 -0.024 Five-year note 99-252/256 1.1282 -0.017 Seven-year note 99-214/256 1.3998 -0.018 10-year note 100-104/256 1.5801 -0.014 30-year bond 104-104/256 2.2951 -0.007 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)