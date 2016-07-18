FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices edge higher on geopolitical risk concerns
* Yields flat to slightly higher followed failed Turkey coup
    * U.S. homebuilder index slips, but yields bounce off lows

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday, after two days of losses, as a failed coup attempt in
Turkey over the weekend heightened concerns about global
geopolitical risk, prompting investors to seek the safety of
government bonds.
    Turkey's coup attempt followed killings in Nice, France last
week, several recent police-related incidents in the United
States, as well as Britain's shock vote to exit the European
Union a few weeks ago.
    Jonathan Rick, interest rates derivative strategist at
Credit Agricole, said trading in U.S. Treasuries is all about
geopolitical risk at the moment.
    Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were little
changed to slightly higher on the day, in a month where U.S.
10-year yields have fallen by as much 16 basis points. 
    U.S. two-year yields, the maturity most sensitive to
interest rate expectations, have fallen as much as 12 basis
points in the immediate aftermath of Britain voting the leave
the EU.
    In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes 
rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.571 percent, up from 1.548 percent
on Friday.
    U.S. 30-year bond prices were higher as well, up
12/32 in price, yielding 2.287 percent from 2.257 percent late
Friday.
    Long-dated Treasuries are seeing robust demand from
investors searching for higher returns with negative bond yields
being offered in powerhouses like Japan and Germany.
    U.S. two-year notes edged higher in price at 1/32, yielding
0.685 percent, from 0.682 percent on Friday.
    Monday's data showed a U.S. homebuilder sentiment index fell
one point to 59 in July. The numbers were in line with
expectations. 
    Yields, however, bounced off their lows following the data.
     July 18 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-27/32    0.1875       
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-12/256   0.171875     
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3075       0.3129       -0.004
 Six-month bills               0.4175       0.4242       0.000
 Two-year note                 99-224/256   0.6897       -0.016
 Three-year note               99-188/256   0.8402       -0.024
 Five-year note                99-252/256   1.1282       -0.017
 Seven-year note               99-214/256   1.3998       -0.018
 10-year note                  100-104/256  1.5801       -0.014
 30-year bond                  104-104/256  2.2951       -0.007
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.00        -0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.25        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.75        -0.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -15.25        -0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.25        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

