a year ago
TREASURIES-Yields little changed, touched 4-week highs as Turkey coup fails
July 18, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields little changed, touched 4-week highs as Turkey coup fails

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. homebuilder index slips, but yields bounce off lows
    * U.S. 3-month, 6-month bill auction gets solid demand

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended
little changed after hitting four-week highs on Monday, as
stocks posted a small bounce and investors who bought government
debt during the uncertainty of last week's attempted coup in
Turkey trimmed their holdings.
    Yields, which move inversely to prices, had touched record
lows on both the U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bonds during the
last few weeks, driven by an uncertain global growth outlook and
geopolitical events that rocked financial markets
    Turkey's coup attempt, which has been followed by a
government purge of the army and police, came after killings in
Nice, France last week, as well as Britain's shock vote to exit
the European Union in late June.
    "Geopolitical risks have kept investors sidelined, waiting
and monitoring global events," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San
Francisco.
    "It's hard to imagine getting enough demand for Treasuries
given that yields on the 10-year and 30-year have both hit
record lows," she added.
    Still, analysts said on Monday that the outlook on yields
remained tilted to the downside. They noted long-dated U.S.
Treasuries offer a higher return for investors compared to the
negative yields on Japanese and German debt.
    In late trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year notes
 was 1.581 percent, down slightly from yields late on
Friday at 1.594 percent. Earlier in the session, U.S. 10-year
yields touched a high of 1.604 percent, their loftiest level
since June 24, a day after the Brexit vote.
    The U.S. 30-year bond was yielding 2.294
percent, down from 2.302 percent late Friday. Yields earlier in
the day hit a three-week high of 2.323 percent.
    U.S. two-year notes yielded 0.689 percent, slightly down
from 0.706 percent on Friday.
    Monday's data showed a U.S. homebuilder sentiment index fell
one point to 59 in July. The numbers were in line with
expectations. 
    Yields, however, bounced off their lows following the data.
    The U.S. Treasury's $37-billion three-month and $32 billion
six-month bill auctions, meanwhile, were fairly well-received on
Monday, given a wave of geopolitical events. There were nearly
$118.3 billion in bids for the three-month bills for a 3.21
cover, up from last week's 2.98. Bids on six-month bills, on the
other hand, reached $104.4 billion.  
    
      July 18 Monday 4:34PM New York / 2034 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-21/32    0            
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-4/256    0.140625     
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3          0.3052       -0.012
 Six-month bills               0.4175       0.4242       0.000
 Two-year note                 99-224/256   0.6897       -0.016
 Three-year note               99-184/256   0.8455       -0.019
 Five-year note                99-248/256   1.1315       -0.013
 Seven-year note               99-208/256   1.4034       -0.015
 10-year note                  100-96/256   1.5835       -0.010
 30-year bond                  104-96/256   2.2965       -0.006
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        20.75         0.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        12.50        -0.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.25         0.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -14.75         0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.00        -0.50       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
