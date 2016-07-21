TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit four-week high after U.S. data

* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low, boost yields * ECB's Draghi says euro zone has weathered Brexit volatility * Thirty-year JGB yields spike, helps U.S. yields overall By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated debt yields rose on Thursday, boosted by generally upbeat U.S. economic data as well as remarks by the European Central Bank's president that downplayed the impact of Britain's move to exit the European Union. U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices, climbed to four-week peaks, while that of U.S. 30-year bonds advanced to three-week highs. Long-dated yields climbed for a second straight session. Thursday's data showed U.S. initial jobless claims hit a three-month low to a seasonally adjusted 253,000 for the week ended July 16. Mid-Atlantic factory activity, however, contracted but details showed new orders and employment were higher. "The U.S. data is actually quite good, and that pushed yields higher," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York. "I know the Philly Fed is a bit of a disappointment in the headline, but if you look behind the headline, the data is actually pretty good." ECB President Mario Draghi's remarks on Thursday saying the euro zone has withstood the uncertainty and the spike in volatility associated with Brexit, helped U.S. yields a little bit. Italian bond yields rose to three-week high in the wake of Draghi's comments. The overall message, analysts said, was that Brexit's impact has been more or less contained, suggesting global financial markets are starting to stabilize. In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.614 percent, up from 1.580 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier, benchmark yields hit a high of 1.628 percent, its strongest level since June 24. U.S. 30-year bond prices fell more than a point in price to yield 2.352 percent, down from 2.296 percent late on Wednesday. The bond touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent earlier in the session. U.S. two-year notes were little changed, yielding 0.722 percent. Credit Agricole's Keeble said U.S. yields overall were helped by the spike in Japanese 30-year bond yields overnight. The 30-year bond yield rose as high as 7 basis points following the news. The rise in yields came after news saying the Japanese government is preparing a package of economic stimulus measures totaling $190 billion or more. July 21 Thursday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 170-9/32 -1.1875 10YR TNotes SEP6 131-200/256 -0.203125 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.3175 0.3222 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.4275 0.4344 -0.003 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.7225 0.009 Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8591 0.008 Five-year note 99-222/256 1.1527 0.015 Seven-year note 99-162/256 1.4307 0.025 10-year note 100-28/256 1.6128 0.033 30-year bond 103-64/256 2.3477 0.052 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 2.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap {USD10YTS=T {USD10YTS=T spread WEB;PRIMACT WEB;NETCHNG _1:2.6} _1:2.6} U.S. 30-year dollar swap {USD30YTS=T {USD30YTS=T spread WEB;PRIMACT WEB;NETCHNG _1:2.6} _1:2.6} (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham)