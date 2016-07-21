FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit four-week high after U.S. data
July 21, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit four-week high after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to 3-month low, boost
yields
    * ECB's Draghi says euro zone has weathered Brexit
volatility
    * Thirty-year JGB yields spike, helps U.S. yields overall

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated debt
yields rose on Thursday, boosted by generally upbeat U.S.
economic data as well as remarks by the European Central Bank's
president that downplayed the impact of Britain's move to exit
the European Union.
    U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices,
climbed to four-week peaks, while that of U.S. 30-year bonds
advanced to three-week highs. Long-dated yields climbed for a
second straight session. 
    Thursday's data showed U.S. initial jobless claims hit a
three-month low to a seasonally adjusted 253,000 for the week
ended July 16. Mid-Atlantic factory activity, however,
contracted but details showed new orders and employment were
higher. 
    "The U.S. data is actually quite good, and that pushed
yields higher," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
    "I know the Philly Fed is a bit of a disappointment in the
headline, but if you look behind the headline, the data is
actually pretty good."
    ECB President Mario Draghi's remarks on Thursday saying the
euro zone has withstood the uncertainty and the spike in
volatility associated with Brexit, helped U.S. yields a little
bit. 
    Italian bond yields rose to three-week high in the wake of
Draghi's comments.
    The overall message, analysts said, was that Brexit's impact
has been more or less contained, suggesting global financial
markets are starting to stabilize. 
    In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were down 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.614
percent, up from 1.580 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier,
benchmark yields hit a high of 1.628 percent, its strongest
level since June 24. 
    U.S. 30-year bond prices fell more than a point
in price to yield 2.352 percent, down from 2.296 percent late on
Wednesday. The bond touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent
earlier in the session.
    U.S. two-year notes were little changed, yielding
 0.722 percent.
    Credit Agricole's Keeble said U.S. yields overall were
helped by the spike in Japanese 30-year bond yields
 overnight. The 30-year bond yield rose as high as
7 basis points following the news.
    The rise in yields came after news saying the Japanese
government is preparing a package of economic stimulus measures
totaling $190 billion or more. 
    
      July 21 Thursday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               170-9/32     -1.1875      
 10YR TNotes SEP6              131-200/256  -0.203125    
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3175       0.3222       -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.4275       0.4344       -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-208/256   0.7225       0.009
 Three-year note               99-174/256   0.8591       0.008
 Five-year note                99-222/256   1.1527       0.015
 Seven-year note               99-162/256   1.4307       0.025
 10-year note                  100-28/256   1.6128       0.033
 30-year bond                  103-64/256   2.3477       0.052
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.00         1.75       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.00         2.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.00         2.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      {USD10YTS=T  {USD10YTS=T  
 spread                        WEB;PRIMACT  WEB;NETCHNG  
                               _1:2.6}      _1:2.6}      
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      {USD30YTS=T  {USD30YTS=T  
 spread                        WEB;PRIMACT  WEB;NETCHNG  
                               _1:2.6}      _1:2.6}      
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham)

