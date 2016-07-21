FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-Yields slide from multi-week highs as U.S. stocks decline
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields slide from multi-week highs as U.S. stocks decline

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. Treasury yields track Wall Street weakness
    * Arrests in Brazil raise risk aversion

 (Recasts lead, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated debt
yields fell from multi-week highs on Thursday, tracking declines
in U.S. equities, as risk aversion crept back into the market
with earnings disappointment at U.S. tech company Intel and news
of arrests over an alleged terror plot in Brazil.
    U.S. 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices,  
dropped from four-week highs touched earlier in the day, while
those of U.S. 30-year bonds slid from three-week peaks. Yields
on the short end of the curve slipped as well.
    "The decline in yields was coming from equities," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco. "We finally saw the Dow give up its
solid rally."
    Treasury prices also attracted bids on news that Brazil
arrested 10 people on Thursday suspected of belonging to a group
supporting Islamic State (IS) and discussing acts of terrorism
during next month's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. 
    "The Brazil arrests certainly played into investor anxiety,"
said Rupert.
    In late trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
 were up 5/32 in price for a yield of 1.561 percent,
down from 1.580 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier, benchmark
yields hit 1.628 percent, the highest level since June 24. 
    U.S. 30-year bond prices were flat, yielding
2.296 percent. The yield touched a three-week peak of 2.360
percent earlier in the session.
    U.S. two-year notes were up 1/32 in price,
yielding 0.685 percent, down from 0.714 percent on Wednesday.
Yields touched a four-week high of 0.731 percent.
    Yields across the curve were boosted earlier in the session
by generally upbeat U.S. economic data.
    Thursday's data showed U.S. initial jobless claims hit a
three-month low at a seasonally adjusted 253,000 for the week
ended July 16. Mid-Atlantic factory activity, however,
contracted, but details showed expanding new orders and
employment. 
    U.S. data since the release of a strong nonfarm payrolls
report for June a few weeks ago have been positive overall,
pushing yields higher since the lows hit following Britain's
shock vote to exit the European Union.
    "Data on the economy suggests the U.S. economy is still on
track to grow at or slightly above trend," said New York-based
Kirk Barneby, investment director of fixed income at Center
Asset Management. "The fundamentals are there to justify rate
increases."
    Fed funds futures rates late on Thursday suggested a more
than 50 percent chance the Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates at least once this year, according to CME Group's
FedWatch, compared with less than 20 percent a few weeks ago.
  
      July 21 Thursday 3:50PM New York / 1950 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-14/32    -0.03125     
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-64/256   0.265625     
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.315        0.3196       -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.4225       0.4293       -0.008
 Two-year note                 99-226/256   0.6859       -0.028
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.8138       -0.037
 Five-year note                100-30/256   1.1005       -0.038
 Seven-year note               99-252/256   1.3773       -0.029
 10-year note                  100-140/256  1.5646       -0.015
 30-year bond                  104-72/256   2.3007       0.005
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.50         4.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        20.75         5.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00         4.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.50         3.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.25         1.50       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Will Dunham
and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
