a year ago
TREASURIES-Yields inch higher as U.S. data points to rate hike this year
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields inch higher as U.S. data points to rate hike this year

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed funds futures suggest 48 pct chance of Dec tightening
    * Markets braces for FOMC, BOJ meetings next week

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted
higher on Friday in light trading, bolstered by generally solid
U.S. economic data over the last few weeks that support
expectations of at least one interest rate hike this year from
the Federal Reserve.
    Since a robust U.S. non-farm payrolls report two weeks ago,
U.S. 10-year yields have risen more than 20 basis points, while
those of U.S. two-year notes have gained nearly 10 basis points.
These are not monster gains, but they do suggest that the U.S.
economy is moving in the right direction, analysts said.
    "People are starting to look at recent fundamentals and some
of the economic data here in the U.S. and some of them have been
fairly solid," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital in New York.
    "So some people are probably wondering at what point will
the Fed acknowledge that U.S. economic data is going in the
direction that supports tightening."
    Fed funds futures rates on Friday suggested a 48 percent 
chance the Fed will hike interest rates at its December meeting,
from 47 percent late on Thursday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch. A few weeks ago that probability was less than 20
percent.
    In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.578
percent, up from 1.565 percent the previous session. Benchmark
yields hit a high of 1.628 percent on Thursday, their highest
level since June 24. 
    U.S. 30-year bond prices dipped 2/32 in price to
yield 2.304 percent, up from 2.301 percent late on Thursday. The
yield had touched a three-week peak of 2.360 percent the day
before.
    U.S. two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding 
0.714 percent, up from 0.69 percent late on Thursday.
    Investors are bracing for a slew of economic events next
week, including the Federal Open Market Committee and Bank of
Japan meetings.
    The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady next week,
but could strike a hawkish tone in its post-decision comments,
analysts said. 
    July's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, meanwhile, is set for
release two weeks from now.
    "If we get another high jobs number, the Fed will be
hard-pressed to consider a September hike," said Williams'
Coard. 
    
 July 22 Friday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-18/32    0.09375      
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-36/256   -0.09375     
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.315        0.3196       0.000
 Six-month bills               0.4225       0.4293       0.002
 Two-year note                 99-214/256   0.7106       0.021
 Three-year note               99-190/256   0.838        0.022
 Five-year note                100-6/256    1.1201       0.018
 Seven-year note               99-228/256   1.3916       0.012
 10-year note                  100-128/256  1.5697       0.005
 30-year bond                  104-108/256  2.2943       -0.007
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.25        -2.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.50        -1.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.50        -1.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.75        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.50        -1.00       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

