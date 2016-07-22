FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-Long yields slip ahead of Fed meeting next week
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Long yields slip ahead of Fed meeting next week

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed funds futures suggest 48 percent chance of Dec
tightening
    * Markets brace for Fed, Bank of Japan meetings next week

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on long-dated U.S.
Treasury debt slipped on Friday in choppy trading although the
outlook remained upbeat given generally solid U.S. economic data
over the last few weeks that support expectations of at least
one interest rate hike this year.
    Since a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report two weeks ago,
U.S. 10-year yields have risen more than 20 basis points, while
those of U.S. two-year notes have gained nearly 10 basis points.
These are not monster gains, but they do suggest that the U.S.
economy is moving in the right direction, analysts said.
    A Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting is scheduled next
week, with the committee expected to hold rates steady. The
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), though,
could strike a hawkish tone in its post-decision comments,
analysts said.
    "Some of the downside expectations on the U.S. economy have
been removed due to firmer U.S. data," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    "Going into the Fed meeting, people will be cautious. But
there should be some expectation that due to the firmer U.S.
data, the Fed can sound a little more upbeat."
    Fed funds futures rates on Friday suggested a 48 percent 
chance priced in that the Fed will hike rates at its December
meeting, up slightly from 47 percent late on Thursday, according
to CME Group's FedWatch. A few weeks ago that probability was
less than 20 percent.
    The deaths of several people in a shooting rampage in Munich
on Friday prompted some buying of long-dated Treasuries.
  There was no immediate claim of
responsibility but supporters of Islamic State celebrated on
social media. The killings added to a recent wave of violence
around the world, supporting a view among investors that
Treasuries will remain appealing despite low yields. 
    In late trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
 were down 1/32 in price for a yield of 1.568
percent, up from 1.565 percent the previous session. Benchmark
yields hit a high of 1.628 percent on Thursday, their strongest 
since June 24. 
    U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 12/32 in price to
yield 2.283 percent, down from 2.301 percent late on Thursday. 
    U.S. two-year notes were down 1/32, yielding 
0.706 percent, up from 0.69 percent late on Thursday.
    July's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due for release in
two weeks and analysts expect another strong number.
    "If we get another high jobs number, the Fed will be
hard-pressed to consider a September hike," said David Coard,
head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in
New York. 
    
 July 22 Friday 4:07PM New York / 2007 GMT
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-24/32    0.28125      
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-36/256   -0.09375     
                               Price        Current      Net Change
                                            Yield %      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3125       0.3171       -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.4225       0.4293       0.002
 Two-year note                 99-216/256   0.7065       0.016
 Three-year note               99-192/256   0.8353       0.019
 Five-year note                100-8/256    1.1184       0.016
 Seven-year note               99-228/256   1.3916       0.012
 10-year note                  100-136/256  1.5663       0.001
 30-year bond                  104-184/256  2.2809       -0.020
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                               Last (bps)   Net Change   
                                            (bps)        
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75        -1.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.75        -1.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00        -0.50       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.25        -0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.25        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

