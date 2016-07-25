FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. short-dated yields rise on weak auction before FOMC

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. 2-year yields hit 4-week highs on poor 2-year auction
    * Bidding at U.S. 2-year auction weakest since December 2008
    * Futures imply rising U.S. rate-hike bets by year-end
    * Longer-dated yields hold steady on Wall Street losses

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields climbed on Monday to four-week highs following a weak $26
billion two-year note sale, part of $88 billion of
coupon-bearing government debt being auctioned this week.
    Longer-dated Treasury yields followed Wall Street stocks
lower, with traders wary of possible signals from the Federal
Reserve about an interest rate increase later this year
following its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
    "We were slightly apprehensive going into the two-year
auction. I don't see them as rich. I don't see them as cheap,"
said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
    The latest two-year Treasury auction resulted in the lowest
overall bidding since December 2008, with indirect bidders
buying the lowest amount in two years. 
 
    Despite the poor start to this week's coupon auctions,
analysts expected the five-year and seven-year supply to fare
well as the U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave
short-term rates unchanged.  
    While the U.S. economic expansion has persisted in the
aftermath of Britain's stunning vote last month to leave the
European Union, known as Brexit, Fed policymakers remain
concerned about low inflation and productivity.
    The Dallas Fed said on Monday its index on Texas factory
activity improved to -1.3 in July from -18.3 in
June. The latest figure was the cusp of returning to positive
territory, which last occurred in December 2014.  
    "They would probably kick the can down the road. After
Brexit, there are still a lot of risks in the market," Justin
Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in
Chicago, said of the upcoming Fed meeting.
    Interest rates futures implied traders see nearly no chance
the Fed would raise rates this week. But they have raised
expectations of a rate increase by year-end to more than 50
percent. 
    The yield on the two-year note, which is sensitive to
traders' views on Fed policy, was up over 1 basis point to 0.723
percent after earlier reaching 0.731 percent, matching the near
four-week high struck last Thursday.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
2/32 in price for a yield of 1.575 percent, up almost 1 basis
point from Friday.
    On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index was down 0.5
percent after posting a series of record highs last week on
upbeat company earnings. 
    
  Prices as of 1519 EDT (1919 GMT):
                               Price                     
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-15/32    -0-5/32      
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-4/256    -0-28/256    
                                  Price       Current     Net
                                               Yield     Change
                                             (in pct)    (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.3075       0.312        -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.41         0.4165       -0.012
 Two-year note                 99-202/256   0.7353       0.028
 Three-year note               99-170/256   0.8648       0.030
 Five-year note                99-236/256   1.1413       0.021
 Seven-year note               99-204/256   1.4058       0.012
 10-year note                  100-112/256  1.5766       0.009
 30-year bond                  104-104/256  2.295        0.006
                                                         
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                   
                                  Last      Net Change   
                                  (bps)        (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.25        -0.75       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.75        -0.25       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00         0.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.00         0.00       
 spread                                                  
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.25        -0.25       
 spread                                                  
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Dan
Grebler)

