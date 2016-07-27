TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak data before FOMC

* Soft durable goods data supports view of Fed on hold * Abe's stimulus plan for Japan raises bets on BOJ action * U.S. to sell $15 bln in 2-year floating-rate notes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A disappointing report on durable goods orders in June lifted U.S. Treasury prices on Wednesday as investors awaited possible clues on an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. A steeper-than-forecast 4 percent drop in demand for airplanes and other big-ticket items revived worries about the domestic manufacturing sector and reinforced the notion the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, would leave its target range on interest rates at 0.25 percent to 0.75 percent. "The best thing for the Fed is essentially take a pass," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 48 percent chance the FOMC would raise rates at its December meeting, compared with 52 percent on Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. The FOMC is scheduled to release its policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Another factor underpinning the fall in U.S. yields was expectations of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan for a surprisingly large $265 billion stimulus package in an effort to boost his country's sluggish economy. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, slipped nearly 1 basis point to 0.754 percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, its highest since Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.547 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was up 14/32 in price to yield 2.260 percent, down 2 basis points. On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $15 billion of two-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT), following poor sales of two-year and five-year fixed-rate debt on Monday and Tuesday. July 27 Wednesday 10:15AM New York / 1415 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172-9/32 0-13/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-56/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.315 0.3196 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.4175 0.4242 0.002 Two-year note 100 0.75 -0.012 Three-year note 99-178/256 0.8543 -0.011 Five-year note 99-238/256 1.1395 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-244/256 1.3821 -0.012 10-year note 100-172/256 1.5507 -0.010 30-year bond 105-20/256 2.2647 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)