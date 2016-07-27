FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rallies as Fed holds rates steady
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rallies as Fed holds rates steady

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Fed sees less risks for U.S. economy, keeps rates
unchanged
    * Longer-dated yields fall to 1-1/2 week lows
    * Soft durable goods data supports view of Fed on hold
    * Abe's stimulus plan for Japan raises bets on BOJ action

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left policy
rates unchanged and offered no hint it was in a rush to raise
them even as it acknowledged fewer near-term risks in its
outlook on the U.S. economy.
    The Fed's latest policy statement spurred traders to favor
longer-dated bonds over shorter-dated issues in the form of
curve-flattening trades.
    More bullish bets on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries sent
their yields to 1-1/2 week lows. They briefly narrowed the
spread between shorter-dated and longer-dated yields to the
tightest level since March 2015, according to Tradeweb.
    "Near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished,"
the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said
following a two-day meeting. 
    The FOMC gave nod to improvement in the labor market and
consumer spending, with little fallout so far from Britain's
surprising decision to leave the European Union last month. But
policymakers remained concerned about weak business investment
and an inflation rate stuck below the Fed's 2 percent target.
    "They are in risk management mode," said Dennis McNamara,
portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co. in Pasadena,
California, adding that the Fed will unlikely raise rates in
September.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 18 percent
chance of a rate hike at the FOMC's Sept. 20-21 meeting, against
a 21 percent chance prior to the latest statement and a 20
percent chance on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
    Prior to the latest Fed statement, a steeper-than-forecast 4
percent drop in demand for airplanes and other big-ticket items
revived worries about the domestic manufacturing sector.
 
    Another factor underpinning the fall in U.S. yields was
expectations of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan following
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan for a surprisingly
large $265 billion stimulus package in an effort to boost his
country's sluggish economy. 
    The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive
to traders' views on Fed policy, fell 3 basis points to 0.734
percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, its highest since
Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 12/32
in price for a yield of 1.520 percent, down 4 basis points from
late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was up
1-1/32 in price to yield 2.234 percent, down nearly 5 basis
points.
  July 27 Wednesday 3:25PM New York / 1925 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS SEP6               173-4/32     1-8/32     
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-132/256  0-100/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.305        0.3095     -0.012
 Six-month bills               0.3875       0.3937     -0.028
 Two-year note                 100-8/256    0.7342     -0.028
 Three-year note               99-196/256   0.8302     -0.035
 Five-year note                100-26/256   1.104      -0.051
 Seven-year note               100-44/256   1.3489     -0.045
 10-year note                  100-248/256  1.5181     -0.043
 30-year bond                  105-208/256  2.2318     -0.048
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.00         0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.25         0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.75        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.50         0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.25         0.50     
 spread                                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
