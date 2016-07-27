TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rallies as Fed holds rates steady

* Fed sees less risks for U.S. economy, keeps rates unchanged * Longer-dated yields fall to 1-1/2 week lows * Soft durable goods data supports view of Fed on hold * Abe's stimulus plan for Japan raises bets on BOJ action (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left policy rates unchanged and offered no hint it was in a rush to raise them even as it acknowledged fewer near-term risks in its outlook on the U.S. economy. The Fed's latest policy statement spurred traders to favor longer-dated bonds over shorter-dated issues in the form of curve-flattening trades. More bullish bets on 10-year and 30-year Treasuries sent their yields to 1-1/2 week lows. They briefly narrowed the spread between shorter-dated and longer-dated yields to the tightest level since March 2015, according to Tradeweb. "Near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished," the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said following a two-day meeting. The FOMC gave nod to improvement in the labor market and consumer spending, with little fallout so far from Britain's surprising decision to leave the European Union last month. But policymakers remained concerned about weak business investment and an inflation rate stuck below the Fed's 2 percent target. "They are in risk management mode," said Dennis McNamara, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co. in Pasadena, California, adding that the Fed will unlikely raise rates in September. Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 18 percent chance of a rate hike at the FOMC's Sept. 20-21 meeting, against a 21 percent chance prior to the latest statement and a 20 percent chance on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Prior to the latest Fed statement, a steeper-than-forecast 4 percent drop in demand for airplanes and other big-ticket items revived worries about the domestic manufacturing sector. Another factor underpinning the fall in U.S. yields was expectations of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan for a surprisingly large $265 billion stimulus package in an effort to boost his country's sluggish economy. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, fell 3 basis points to 0.734 percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, its highest since Britain's vote to leave the European Union on June 23. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.520 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was up 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.234 percent, down nearly 5 basis points. July 27 Wednesday 3:25PM New York / 1925 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 173-4/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-132/256 0-100/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.305 0.3095 -0.012 Six-month bills 0.3875 0.3937 -0.028 Two-year note 100-8/256 0.7342 -0.028 Three-year note 99-196/256 0.8302 -0.035 Five-year note 100-26/256 1.104 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-44/256 1.3489 -0.045 10-year note 100-248/256 1.5181 -0.043 30-year bond 105-208/256 2.2318 -0.048 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)