a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 7-year note sale
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 7-year note sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Longer-dated yields bounce from 1-1/2 week lows
    * U.S. 7-year supply seen sold at lowest yield in over 3
years

    NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday, with longer-dated yields rising from 1-1/2 week lows
in advance of a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes, the
final part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing securities
for sale.
    The drop in bond prices partly reversed Wednesday's market
rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest
rates unchanged and offered no hint it was in a rush to raise
them even as it acknowledged fewer near-term risks in its
outlook on the U.S. economy.
    "Near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished,"
the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said following
a two-day meeting. 
    The FOMC gave a nod to improvement in the labor market and
consumer spending, with little fallout so far from Britain's
surprising decision to leave the European Union last month. But
policymakers remained concerned about weak business investment
and an inflation rate stuck below the Fed's 2 percent target.   
    Thursday's data on trade and jobless claims supported a view
that the U.S. economy is expanding at a moderate pace.
 
    The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive
to traders' views on Fed policy, edged up half a basis point to
0.734 percent. It reached 0.778 percent on Tuesday, its highest
since Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32
in price for a yield of 1.528 percent, up 1 basis point from
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond fell 13/32 in
price to yield 2.246 percent, up 2 basis points.
    The Treasury Department will sell the latest seven-year note
issue at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the seven-year
issue to sell at a yield of 1.372 percent, down
from 1.497 percent at the prior auction in June and which would
be the lowest yield at a seven-year auction since April 2013.
  July 28 Thursday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               172-22/32    -0-17/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-104/256  -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2775       0.2815    -0.030
 Six-month bills               0.38         0.386     -0.008
 Two-year note                 100-8/256    0.7342    0.004
 Three-year note               99-192/256   0.8356    0.011
 Five-year note                100-12/256   1.1153    0.014
 Seven-year note               100-20/256   1.3631    0.019
 10-year note                  100-220/256  1.5301    0.015
 30-year bond                  105-112/256  2.2485    0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.50        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -10.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -44.25        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

