TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rally as U.S. GDP data disappoint

* Traders pare Fed rate-hike view on meager U.S. growth * U.S. 10-year yields fall to lowest in over two weeks * U.S. yields jumped after BOJ move falls short of expectations * Treasuries on track for slim return in July -Barclays (Updates market action, add quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields touching two-week lows, as disappointing U.S. economic growth data caused traders to scale back expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in the next few months. Gross domestic product (GDP), the government's broadest economic gauge, grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter after rising by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent pace in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 2.6 percent growth in the last quarter. "It's surely not that impressive so what's the hurry to raise rates?" Jack Flaherty, co-portfolio manager of the GAM Unconstrained Bond Strategy in New York, said of the latest GDP data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 17/32 in price for a yield of 1.451 percent, the lowest since July 12. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on Fed policy, was down 5.5 basis points at 0.663 percent, its lowest in over a week. The yield decline accelerated in late trading after the dollar briefly fell below 102 yen, spurring more buying of long-dated Treasuries for the hedging of currency-linked securities, analysts said. With the drop in yields this week, U.S. government bonds likely produced a return of about 0.1 percent in July following a 2.21 percent gain in June, Barclays data showed. Interest rate futures implied traders saw a 33 percent chance the Fed would raise rates by year-end, down from 43 percent on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. The bond market rebounded from overnight losses and the dollar sagged against the yen, after the Bank of Japan's expansion of its bond purchase or quantitative easing (QE) program fell short of expectations. Investors had hoped for an aggressive move that would increase the BOJ's purchase of Japanese government bonds. While the latest headline GDP figures missed expectations due largely to a plunge in inventories, some analysts cited strength in consumer spending and modest price growth. Another quarter of sub-par U.S. growth may keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates in September, analysts said. However, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at an event that data in coming months could support up to two rate increases this year. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan at another event downplayed the surprisingly weak GDP data. July 29 Friday 3:31PM New York / 1931 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 174-16/32 1-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-24/256 0-136/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.265 0.2689 0.031 Six-month bills 0.37 0.3758 -0.002 Two-year note 100-44/256 0.6632 -0.055 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.7527 -0.064 Five-year note 100-122/256 1.0269 -0.067 Seven-year note 99-188/256 1.2898 -0.065 10-year note 101-140/256 1.4548 -0.056 30-year bond 106-236/256 2.1827 -0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Richard Chang)