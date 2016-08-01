TREASURIES-Yields rise on Microsoft bond offering, profit-taking

* Appetite for Microsoft offering skews demand away from U.S. Treasuries * Microsoft selling seven-tranche U.S. dollar bond - IFR * Yields rise from Friday's multi-week lows * Profit-taking helps push yields higher By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday from Friday's multi-week lows in anticipation of a corporate bond offering from Microsoft, with profit-taking also fueling the move. Microsoft is selling a seven-tranche U.S. dollar bond Monday to finance its acquisition of LinkedIn, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR. Two market sources told IFR they expect the Microsoft bond to be U.S. $15 billion in size. The view that yields were likely headed higher after having fallen sharply on Friday, as well as investors' favoring the imminent Microsoft bond offering over U.S. Treasuries, reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. U.S. 30-year Treasuries bore the brunt of the selling since the Microsoft offering includes several longer-dated issues, analysts said. Orders for the offering have reached over US $30 billion, one of the banks managing the deal told IFR. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices fell more than a full point in price, with yields hitting a session high of 2.244 percent. Yields had hit a more than two-week low of 2.177 percent on Friday. "The competition from the corporate sector is weighing on Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. Investors also took profits after the gain in Treasuries prices and drop in yields on Friday, which analysts said was magnified by institutional month-end buying. "This is a little bit of a follow-through from late on Friday, when the prices got kind of silly because of month-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. He also said Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product growth data had reduced the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate increases any time soon, rendering Treasuries prices more vulnerable to daily flows and the pricing of corporate bond deals. U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were last down 8/32 to yield 1.487 percent, after touching a more than two-week low in yield of 1.450 percent Friday. Short-dated yields rose slightly. U.S. three-year Treasuries yields were last at 0.763 percent, from a nearly three-week low of 0.747 percent touched Friday. {DATE:mon} {DATE} {DAY} {TIME:h12:mm} New York / {TIME:h24mmgmt} GMT Price {UScv1;DSPLY_NAME} {UScv1;PRIM {UScv1;S ACT_1:F32} EC_ACT_1 :F32} {TYcv1;DSPLY_NAME} {TYcv1;PRIM {TYcv1;S ACT_1:F256} EC_ACT_1 :F256} Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills {US3MT=RR;P {US3MT=R {US3MT= RIMACT_1} R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ LD_1} NETCHG: 3} Six-month bills {US6MT=RR;P {US6MT=R {US6MT= RIMACT_1} R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ LD_1} NETCHG: 3} Two-year note {US2YT=RR;P {US2YT=R {US2YT= RIMACT_1:F2 R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ 56} LD_1} NETCHG: 3} Three-year note {US3YT=RR;P {US3YT=R {US3YT= RIMACT_1:F2 R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ 56} LD_1} NETCHG: 3} Five-year note {US5YT=RR;P {US5YT=R {US5YT= RIMACT_1:F2 R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ 56} LD_1} NETCHG: 3} Seven-year note {US7YT=RR;P {US7YT=R {US7YT= RIMACT_1:F2 R;RT_YIE RR;YLD_ 56} LD_1} NETCHG: 3} 10-year note {US10YT=RR; {US10YT= {US10YT PRIMACT_1:F RR;RT_YI =RR;YLD 256} ELD_1} _NETCHG :3} 30-year bond {US30YT=RR; {US30YT= {US30YT PRIMACT_1:F RR;RT_YI =RR;YLD 256} ELD_1} _NETCHG :3} DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap {USD2YTS=TW {USD2YTS spread EB;PRIMACT_ =TWEB;NE 1:2.6} TCHNG_1: 2.6} U.S. 3-year dollar swap {USD3YTS=TW {USD3YTS spread EB;PRIMACT_ =TWEB;NE 1:2.6} TCHNG_1: 2.6} U.S. 5-year dollar swap {USD5YTS=TW {USD5YTS spread EB;PRIMACT_ =TWEB;NE 1:2.6} TCHNG_1: 2.6} U.S. 10-year dollar swap {USD10YTS=T {USD10YT spread WEB;PRIMACT S=TWEB;N _1:2.6} ETCHNG_1 :2.6} U.S. 30-year dollar swap {USD30YTS=T {USD30YT spread WEB;PRIMACT S=TWEB;N _1:2.6} ETCHNG_1 :2.6} (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)