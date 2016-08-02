FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven hold gains after June PCE data
August 2, 2016 / 12:57 PM / a year ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven hold gains after June PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations held its earlier gain on Tuesday as the core rate on U.S. personal consumption expenditure edged up 0.1 percent in June, matching analyst expectations.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew about 1 basis point to 1.48 percent, holding above a two-week low, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)

