U.S. TIPS breakeven hold gains after June PCE data

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations held its earlier gain on Tuesday as the core rate on U.S. personal consumption expenditure edged up 0.1 percent in June, matching analyst expectations.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities grew about 1 basis point to 1.48 percent, holding above a two-week low, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)