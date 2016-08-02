FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Japan unveils fiscal stimulus
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Japan unveils fiscal stimulus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Japan announces $132 billion in fiscal stimulus
    * Japan stimulus dampens demand for U.S. Treasuries
    * U.S. 30-year yields hit more than one-week high

    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on
Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening
demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S.
yields to their highest levels in more than a week. 
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures, sending Japanese government bond
yields higher. But even before the announcement, those bonds saw
their worst sell-off in more than three years as investors
feared the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its
aggressive government bond buying. 
    Higher Japanese government bond yields removed a pillar of
support for U.S. Treasuries, analysts said, since a key source
of investor demand for U.S. Treasuries has been their higher
yields relative to low or negative yields elsewhere. 
    Japan's fiscal stimulus is seen as positive for growth,
which is negative for safe-haven government bonds, said Priya
Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New
York.
    Japan's government will issue several billion dollars of
40-year bonds as soon as September to fund the new stimulus
measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The announcement of the new bond issuance also pushed yields
higher, Misra said.
    "There's a general appreciation that monetary policy is at
its limits," Misra said, referring to policies such as central
bank bond purchases, which differ from fiscal stimulus in that
they suppress rather than lift yields. 
    U.S. 30-year yields rose the most among U.S.
Treasuries and hit 2.332 percent, their highest level since July
21, while prices on the bonds fell by more than two full points.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a six-day high of 1.573
percent. 
    "There is definitely some siphoning off of demand to other
markets, including the U.S., because of the BOJ," said David
Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams
Capital in New York.
    He said U.S. Treasury yields could remain at elevated levels
until Friday's U.S. employment report for July, which could sway
traders' views on whether the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates in September or December. 
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up more than four
basis points on the day at 1.542 percent. Short-dated yields
also rose, with three-year yields last up nearly two
basis points on the day at 0.793 percent. 
       August 2 Tuesday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT
                               Price                  
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-128/256  -0-76/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2825       0.2866    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.3975       0.4049    0.004
 Two-year note                 100-32/256   0.6867    0.008
 Three-year note               99-228/256   0.7876    0.014
 Five-year note                100-56/256   1.0799    0.026
 Seven-year note               99-68/256    1.3605    0.033
 10-year note                  100-192/256  1.542     0.045
 30-year bond                  104-72/256   2.3005    0.063
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.25         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.00         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -47.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 


 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
