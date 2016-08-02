TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Japan unveils fiscal stimulus

* Japan announces $132 billion in fiscal stimulus * Japan stimulus dampens demand for U.S. Treasuries * U.S. 30-year yields hit more than one-week high * Yields fall from session highs on caution about U.S. economy (Updates prices, adds comments, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S. yields to their highest levels in more than a week. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132 billion in fiscal measures, sending Japanese government bond yields higher. But even before the announcement, those bonds saw their worst sell-off in more than three years as investors feared the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its aggressive government bond buying. Higher Japanese government bond yields removed a pillar of support for U.S. Treasuries, some analysts said, since a key source of investor demand for U.S. Treasuries has been their higher yields relative to low or negative yields elsewhere. Analysts also said traders were disappointed by Japan's fiscal stimulus rather than increased monetary stimulus, and viewed the move as a potential harbinger of less bond-buying from the European Central Bank. "You're getting perhaps the sense that the monetary policies themselves to just push deeper and deeper into negative territory is coming to, if not the end, the beginning of the end," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Japan's government will issue several billion dollars of 40-year bonds as soon as September to fund the new stimulus measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. U.S. yields later dipped from their session highs, with several analysts noting lingering concerns over the U.S. economy and anticipation of Friday's U.S. July employment report drawing some demand back to safe-haven U.S. bonds. U.S. 30-year yields rose the most among U.S. Treasuries and hit 2.332 percent, their highest since July 21, before pulling back. U.S. 30-year yields were last at 2.300 percent, compared to 2.237 percent late Monday. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a six-day high of 1.573 percent, but were last at 1.544 percent. "You're seeing more of a flat to muted selloff led by the back end, which tells me the focus of the Treasury market is what's happening in the economy," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Rajappa said recent weaker-than-expected second-quarter U.S. economic growth data and July factory growth data, and caution ahead of Friday's jobs data, led yields to fall off their highs. U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.679 percent after hitting a session high of 0.706 percent earlier. August 2 Tuesday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 172-3/32 -1-16/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-128/256 -0-76/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.285 0.2892 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.3975 0.4049 0.004 Two-year note 100-36/256 0.6788 0.000 Three-year note 99-228/256 0.7876 0.014 Five-year note 100-56/256 1.0799 0.026 Seven-year note 99-64/256 1.3628 0.036 10-year note 100-184/256 1.5455 0.049 30-year bond 104-64/256 2.302 0.065 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 2.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.75 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.75 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris Reese)