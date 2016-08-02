FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Japan unveils fiscal stimulus
August 2, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Japan unveils fiscal stimulus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Japan announces $132 billion in fiscal stimulus
    * Japan stimulus dampens demand for U.S. Treasuries
    * U.S. 30-year yields hit more than one-week high
    * Yields fall from session highs on caution about U.S.
economy

 (Updates prices, adds comments, table)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday after Japan unveiled fiscal stimulus measures, dampening
demand for U.S. government debt and sending long-dated U.S.
yields to their highest levels in more than a week. 
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures, sending Japanese government bond
yields higher. But even before the announcement, those bonds saw
their worst sell-off in more than three years as investors
feared the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of its
aggressive government bond buying. 
    Higher Japanese government bond yields removed a pillar of
support for U.S. Treasuries, some analysts said, since a key
source of investor demand for U.S. Treasuries has been their
higher yields relative to low or negative yields elsewhere. 
    Analysts also said traders were disappointed by Japan's
fiscal stimulus rather than increased monetary stimulus, and
viewed the move as a potential harbinger of less bond-buying
from the European Central Bank. 
    "You're getting perhaps the sense that the monetary policies
themselves to just push deeper and deeper into negative
territory is coming to, if not the end, the beginning of the
end," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
    Japan's government will issue several billion dollars of
40-year bonds as soon as September to fund the new stimulus
measures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. 
    U.S. yields later dipped from their session highs, with
several analysts noting lingering concerns over the U.S. economy
and anticipation of Friday's U.S. July employment report drawing
some demand back to safe-haven U.S. bonds. 
    U.S. 30-year yields rose the most among U.S.
Treasuries and hit 2.332 percent, their highest since July 21,
before pulling back. U.S. 30-year yields were last at 2.300
percent, compared to 2.237 percent late Monday. Benchmark
10-year yields hit a six-day high of 1.573 percent,
but were last at 1.544 percent. 
    "You're seeing more of a flat to muted selloff led by the
back end, which tells me the focus of the Treasury market is
what's happening in the economy," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New
York.
    Rajappa said recent weaker-than-expected second-quarter U.S.
economic growth data and July factory growth data, and caution
ahead of Friday's jobs data, led yields to fall off their highs.
    U.S. two-year yields were last at 0.679 percent
after hitting a session high of 0.706 percent earlier. 
      
      August 2 Tuesday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               172-3/32     -1-16/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-128/256  -0-76/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.285        0.2892    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.3975       0.4049    0.004
 Two-year note                 100-36/256   0.6788    0.000
 Three-year note               99-228/256   0.7876    0.014
 Five-year note                100-56/256   1.0799    0.026
 Seven-year note               99-64/256    1.3628    0.036
 10-year note                  100-184/256  1.5455    0.049
 30-year bond                  104-64/256   2.302     0.065
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.00         2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.75         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 



 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao and Chris
Reese)

