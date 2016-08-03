FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher on jitters over global yields, U.S. data
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher on jitters over global yields, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Japan stimulus package makes bond investors nervous
    * Fed funds futures show 43 pct chance of rate hike in 2016

    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Wednesday on fears that overseas yields could rise
again, and as foreign investors held off on buying U.S.
government debt ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data. 
    Yields in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom dipped
after spiking on Tuesday, helping prevent a dramatic rise in
U.S. yields on Wednesday. Still, investors remained somewhat
bearish on U.S. Treasuries in the wake of Japan's unveiling of a
fiscal stimulus package Tuesday, said Stanley Sun, interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
    "This is, I think, just a continuation of the bearish trend
that we have been seeing, and until proven otherwise by
payrolls, it could continue for a little bit," Sun said, in
reference to Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls report. 
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved $132
billion in fiscal measures Tuesday. The package, and investor
fears that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ratchet back the pace of
its aggressive government bond buying, sent Japanese 10-year
government bond yields to their highest in 4-1/2 months and U.S.
to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks. 
    Foreign investors were also abstaining from buying U.S.
Treasuries on Wednesday ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data, which
removed some support from the safe-haven U.S. debt market, said
John Herrmann, director of interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities USA Inc in New York.
    "It's more dominated at this point by the flows in and out
and some positioning ahead of non-farm payrolls," Herrmann said.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
added 180,000 jobs last month, down from 287,000 jobs in June.
Analysts have said the data could influence views on the timing
of Federal Reserve interest rate increases. 
    Expectations for rate hikes this year are low. Federal funds
futures on Wednesday implied traders saw a roughly 43 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, according to
data from CME Group's FedWatch program. 
    U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down
13/32 to yield 2.305 percent, from a yield of 2.286 percent late
Tuesday. Long-dated yields hit a session low in morning U.S.
trading of 2.274 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices
 were last down 6/32 to yield 1.561 percent, from a
yield of 1.537 percent late Tuesday. 
    
      August 3 Wednesday 11:36AM New York / 1536 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-26/32    -0-17/32  
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-104/256  -0-36/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.28         0.2841    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.4025       0.41      0.006
 Two-year note                 100-32/256   0.6866    0.012
 Three-year note               99-220/256   0.7984    0.016
 Five-year note                100-40/256   1.0927    0.018
 Seven-year note               99-48/256    1.3723    0.016
 10-year note                  100-152/256  1.5592    0.022
 30-year bond                  104-52/256   2.3041    0.018
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -47.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
