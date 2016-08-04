FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble on Bank of England stimulus measures
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble on Bank of England stimulus measures

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BOE cuts rates for the first time since 2009
    * U.S. yields more attractive as UK 10-yr Gilts hit record
lows
    * U.S. 2-5-year yields hit more than 3-week lows
    * Traders await Friday's U.S. July jobs data

 (Updates prices, adds comment)
    By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, with some short- and medium-term issues hitting their
lowest levels in more than three weeks, after the Bank of
England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 and
said it would buy government bonds.
    The BoE cut rates 25 basis points to 0.25 percent on
Thursday and said it would buy 60 billion pounds of government
debt to ease the blow from Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union. The Bank said most BoE policymakers expected to
cut the rate even closer to zero later this year. 
    The move pushed yields on 10-year UK government bonds, or
Gilts, to a record low of 0.639 percent, which
further increased the attractiveness of U.S. yields by
comparison. 
    Yields on Treasuries maturing in two, three and five years
hit their lowest levels in more than three weeks of 0.643
percent, 0.745 percent and 1.017 percent
, respectively. Yields move inversely to prices.
    "You have investors looking at U.S. assets not only because
they're higher-yielding but they have a more stable and rising
currency," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis. The euro hit a six-day low on Thursday,
while the pound hit an eight-day low. 
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields hit their lowest
level in three days at 1.484 percent, while 30-year Treasuries
prices rose more than a full point, their yields
also hitting a three-day low of 2.233 percent. 
    Low and negative yields on government bonds outside of the
United States have helped underpin demand for U.S. Treasuries,
analysts said. 
    The fall in U.S. yields may have been more dramatic if
investors were not anticipating Friday's U.S. July jobs report,
said John Briggs, U.S. rates strategist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers
to have added 180,000 jobs, compared with 287,000 in June. 
    Some analysts said the data could impact traders'
expectations about the timing of the next Federal Reserve
interest rate increase. Federal funds futures on Thursday
implied traders saw only a 33 percent chance of a rate hike from
the U.S. central bank this year, according to data from CME
Group's FedWatch program. 
    
     August 4 Thursday 3:17PM New York / 1917 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               173-3/32     0-30/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-240/256  0-92/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.26         0.2638    -0.018
 Six-month bills               0.4025       0.41      0.004
 Two-year note                 100-50/256   0.6509    -0.020
 Three-year note               99-254/256   0.7527    -0.029
 Five-year note                100-118/256  1.0299    -0.040
 Seven-year note               99-148/256   1.3134    -0.039
 10-year note                  101-20/256   1.5059    -0.036
 30-year bond                  105-60/256   2.2575    -0.035
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        20.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -46.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.