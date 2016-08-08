TREASURIES-Benchmark yields edge higher, touch 2-week high

* Longer-dated yields little moved after rise to highest since July 21

* Traders boost bets on Fed rate hike, but not until Dec

* July nonfarm payrolls report boosts Fed rate hike bets (Updates to afternoon trading, adds quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries debt yields were up slightly on Monday, with longer-dated maturities edging up to their highest level in more than two weeks on a modest rise in expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise short-term interest rates by year-end.

Friday's July non-farm payrolls report, which showed U.S. employers added 255,000 jobs, rekindled expectations the Fed may again be leaning toward raising the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans of federal funds.

That sparked a broad sell-off in Treasuries on Friday, with yields on 10-year notes rising the most since May and on 2-year notes, which are more sensitive to Fed policy expectations, by the most in more than a year.

Fed funds futures prices showed traders now see almost a 50-50 chance the U.S. central bank will raise rates by December, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool. Traders had priced in as little as a 30 percent chance of a rate hike by year-end as recently as last week.

But investors continue to expect a slow and steady Fed, with the probability for a rate hike before December remaining well below 50 percent. FedWatch showed investors see just a 21 percent chance of a rate increase when policymakers meet next month.

"The market is caught between this fundamental improvement, or what seems like a continuation of the strength of the U.S. economic picture, and a Fed that is likely on hold in the near- to mid-term," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.586 percent in a quiet session with no major data releases. Thirty-year Treasury bonds rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.302 percent. Yields on both Treasuries had earlier risen to their highest since July 21.

The 2-year note was little changed from Friday's close, its yield at 0.73 percent.

Yields retreated from their highs early in the North American trading session in tandem with European equities losing steam before the market close and U.S. stocks surrendering early gains, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Rupert added that technical factors had also dragged on Treasuries, particularly the 10-year note. Yields for the benchmark Treasury have not closed above 1.60 percent since the day before Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union and again slipped after passing that mark on Monday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)