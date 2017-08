NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations clung to earlier losses on Tuesday even as data showed domestic labor costs rose by an above-forecast 2.0 percent in the second quarter.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities contracted by 0.15 basis point to 1.51 percent, according to Tradeweb.