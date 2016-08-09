TREASURIES-Prices rise after US productivity report, BOE bond-buying miss

* BOE unable to find sufficient bond sellers for reverse auction

* UK bond buying spurs appetite for U.S., German govt debt

* U.S. productivity falls for third straight quarter

* 10-, 30-year Treasury prices rise (Updates to market close, adds quote, info on BOE bond buying)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday after a weak report on U.S. productivity and a reverse auction in which the Bank of England failed to meet its long-dated bond purchasing target boosted the appetite for U.S. government debt.

The BOE fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target to buy more than 1 billion pounds of long-dated UK government debt, failing to find enough sellers for the first time since it started its quantitative easing program in 2009.

The British central bank announced last week that it would be increasing its bond buying in addition to cutting interest rates in the latest effort to stimulate the country's economy.

Because there was a scarcity of sellers, those who had sold bonds to the BOE ended up selling more than they had and were forced to buy them on the open market to cover their position, said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer.

"That gave a big bid to the gilt market," Lederer said. "As everything is connected these days, Treasuries and (German government bonds) caught a bid as well."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.547 percent. The 30-year bond gained 29/32 in price to yield 2.259 percent.

Earlier, a weak report on U.S. productivity suggested the economy may not be growing as quickly as anticipated, prompting investors to cut long-term inflation expectations.

Non-farm productivity fell for the third straight quarter, raising concerns about corporate profits and companies' ability to maintain the strong pace of hiring exhibited in recent months.

Low productivity also signals that inflation will likely remain slow in the long term, which would make longer-dated Treasuries more attractive to investors.

Additionally, it has become a favored indicator of growth for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, analysts said.

"Productivity is usually not a day trade item, but I do think the weakness in that report today is probably responsible for an early bid in Treasuries," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The lower-than-expected productivity, the third negative in a row, is something that Yellen will clearly notice."

Productivity fell at a 0.5 percent rate in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4 percent rise.

Analysts also pointed to a strong 3-year note auction earlier in the day that helped whet the appetite for U.S. government debt overall. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alan Crosby)