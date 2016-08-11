TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 30-year auction

* Yield on 30-year bond supply seen up from record low in July * Heavy corporate issuance adds to pressure on Treasury prices * Steady overseas yields limit selling of U.S. bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Thursday as investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of a $15 billion sale of 30-year bonds, the final leg of the government's $62 billion quarterly refunding this week. The 30-year bond sale follows solid demand at the three-year and 10-year auctions earlier this week. The Treasuries market was also under pressure from a wave of corporate bond supply. Companies have raised nearly $30 billion in investment-grade debt this week, bringing the monthly total to $76.9 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. "There's definitely supply concession with the 30-year and corporate supply," said Stan Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. A drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims also underpinned selling in Treasuries as it supported the view of an improving labor market, keeping alive the possibility the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by year-end. The price decline in U.S. bonds was limited by steady yields in Britain, where 10-year gilt yield last traded at 0.535 percent. The Bank of England's renewed purchases of British government debt, which began this week in an effort to help the economy in the aftermath of June's Brexit referendum, have intensified demand for longer-dated Treasuries. In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.522 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond was 14/32 lower in price, yielding 2.246 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday. Trading volume was lighter than usual with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 30-year bond issue to sell at a yield of 2.254 percent. At the prior 30-year auction in July, the U.S. Treasury Department paid investors and dealers a record low yield of 2.172 percent. August 11 Thursday 10:37AM New York / 1437 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 173 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes SEP6 132-144/256 -0-44/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2725 0.2772 -0.010 Six-month bills 0.42 0.4267 0.000 Two-year note 100-26/256 0.6979 0.008 Three-year note 99-206/256 0.816 0.011 Five-year note 100-42/256 1.091 0.021 Seven-year note 99-74/256 1.3573 0.020 10-year note 99-208/256 1.5203 0.019 30-year bond 105-144/256 2.2427 0.016 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -11.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.50 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)