a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 30-year auction
August 11, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Yield on 30-year bond supply seen up from record low in
July
    * Heavy corporate issuance adds to pressure on Treasury
prices
    * Steady overseas yields limit selling of U.S. bonds

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Thursday as investors reduced their bond holdings in advance of
a $15 billion sale of 30-year bonds, the final leg of the
government's $62 billion quarterly refunding this week.
 
    The 30-year bond sale follows solid demand at the three-year
and 10-year auctions earlier this week.
    The Treasuries market was also under pressure from a wave of
corporate bond supply. Companies have raised nearly $30 billion
in investment-grade debt this week, bringing the monthly total
to $76.9 billion, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
 
    "There's definitely supply concession with the 30-year and
corporate supply," said Stan Sun, interest rate strategist at
Nomura Securities International in New York.
    A drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims also underpinned
selling in Treasuries as it supported the view of an improving
labor market, keeping alive the possibility the Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates by year-end. 
    The price decline in U.S. bonds was limited by steady yields
in Britain, where 10-year gilt yield last traded at
0.535 percent.
    The Bank of England's renewed purchases of British
government debt, which began this week in an effort to help the
economy in the aftermath of June's Brexit referendum, have
intensified demand for longer-dated Treasuries. 
    In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were down 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.522
percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.
    The 30-year bond was 14/32 lower in price,
yielding 2.246 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday.
    Trading volume was lighter than usual with Japanese markets
closed for a public holiday.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
30-year bond issue to sell at a yield of 2.254
percent. 
    At the prior 30-year auction in July, the U.S. Treasury
Department paid investors and dealers a record low yield of
2.172 percent. 
  August 11 Thursday 10:37AM New York / 1437 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS SEP6               173          -0-15/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-144/256  -0-44/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2725       0.2772     -0.010
 Six-month bills               0.42         0.4267     0.000
 Two-year note                 100-26/256   0.6979     0.008
 Three-year note               99-206/256   0.816      0.011
 Five-year note                100-42/256   1.091      0.021
 Seven-year note               99-74/256    1.3573     0.020
 10-year note                  99-208/256   1.5203     0.019
 30-year bond                  105-144/256  2.2427     0.016
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        25.75        -1.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        19.25        -1.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         3.50        -1.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.50         0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -48.50        -1.00     
 spread                                                
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
