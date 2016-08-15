FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on stocks, corporate supply
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on stocks, corporate supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors hope BOJ to take more action after weak domestic
data
    * All-time highs on Wall Street reduce U.S. bond demand
    * U.S. high-grade issuance seen at $10 bln-$15 bln this week
-IFR

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows as
hopes of more overseas central bank stimuli stoked demand for
stocks and other risky assets, reducing demand for low-yielding
government debt.
    Hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also
spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts said.
    Higher oil prices, boosted by hopes producers would act to
stabilize the market, together with bets the Bank of Japan may
provide more measures to help its economy in the wake of
disappointing domestic growth and inflation data, propelled Wall
Street's three major indexes to all-time highs. 
    "There is a bit of risk-on sentiment with the S&P at a
record high. There is also some corporate bond hedging," said
Karl Haeling, vice president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in
New York.
    On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.541
percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday. 
    The 10-year yield touched a near two-week low on Friday
following surprisingly weak data on July U.S. retail sales. They
undercut optimism about economic growth in the third quarter
stemming from an upbeat July jobs report a week earlier.
 
    Monday's U.S. data was mixed, supporting the view that 
third-quarter gross domestic product may not be as strong as
previously thought.
    The New York Federal Reserve's "Empire" regional business
gauge unexpectedly fell into contraction territory in August,
while the National Association of Home Builders Association said
its measure of members' view on the housing market edged up, as
expected, in August. But it revised down its July reading.
  
    On the supply front, companies are expected to sell $10
billion to $15 billion in investment-grade bonds this week,
following nearly $39 billion sold last week, according to IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters. 
  August 15 Monday 10:32AM New York / 1432 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS SEP6               172          -0-31/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-72/256   -0-64/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2775       0.2823     0.000
 Six-month bills               0.43         0.4369     0.008
 Two-year note                 100-12/256   0.7258     0.016
 Three-year note               99-184/256   0.8452     0.021
 Five-year note                99-250/256   1.1298     0.029
 Seven-year note               99-20/256    1.3895     0.029
 10-year note                  99-144/256   1.5474     0.032
 30-year bond                  99-152/256   2.2687     0.034
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.25        -1.75     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.25        -1.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         1.00        -1.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -12.50        -0.75     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -50.00        -0.25     
 spread                                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
