a year ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on stock gains, corporate supply
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip on stock gains, corporate supply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Investors hope BOJ to take more action after weak domestic
data
    * All-time highs on Wall Street reduce U.S. bond demand
    * U.S. high-grade issuance seen at $10 bln-$15 bln this week
-IFR

 (Updates with market action, quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Monday, with benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows as
hopes for more central bank stimulus overseas stoked demand for
stocks and other risky assets, reducing demand for low-yielding
government debt.
    Hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also
spurred selling in Treasuries, analysts said.
    Oil prices, which hit five-week highs on hopes producers
would act to stabilize the market, together with bets the Bank
of Japan may provide more measures to help its economy in the
wake of disappointing domestic growth and inflation data,
propelled Wall Street's three major indexes to all-time highs.
 
    "I am looking at the Treasuries market to be bouncing around
here and trade off equities," said Brian Rehling, global co-head
of fixed income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in
St. Louis, Missouri.
    On light trading volume, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were down 11/32 in price with a yield of 1.552
percent, up 4 basis points from late on Friday. 
    The 10-year yield touched a near two-week low on Friday
following surprisingly weak data on July U.S. retail sales. The
sales figures undercut optimism about economic growth in the
third quarter stemming from an upbeat July jobs report a week
earlier. 
    "That put another data point for the Fed to stay on hold,"
Rehling said. "We are going to continue to get these mixed
signals."
    The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire"
regional business gauge unexpectedly fell into contraction
territory in August, while the National Association of Home
Builders Association said its measure of members' view on the
housing market edged up, as expected, in August. But it revised
down its July reading.  
    These figures supported the view that third-quarter U.S.
gross domestic product may not be as strong as previously
thought and the Fed would leave rates alone at its September
policy meeting.
    Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 12 percent
chance of a Fed rate hike next month, up from Friday's 9 percent
probability, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
    Investors await a speech from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Aug.
26 at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming for possible clues on the timing on a rate hike. 
    On the supply front, companies sold $1.825 billion in
investment-grade bonds on Monday, out of the $10 billion to $15
billion expected for sale this week, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.  
  August 15 Monday 3:35PM New York / 1935 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP6               171-25/32    -1-6/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP6              132-64/256   -0-72/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.2875       0.2925    0.010
 Six-month bills               0.4375       0.4445    0.016
 Two-year note                 100-10/256   0.7298    0.020
 Three-year note               99-184/256   0.8452    0.021
 Five-year note                99-248/256   1.1315    0.031
 Seven-year note               99-8/256     1.3966    0.036
 10-year note                  99-132/256   1.5525    0.038
 30-year bond                  99-128/256   2.2731    0.038
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.75        -2.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.00        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         0.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -12.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -50.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom
Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
